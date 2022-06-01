Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Are Set to Split Their Time Between Portugal and The U.K., Reportedly
He got a job in Portugal.
While we were busy worrying about Princess Eugenie eyeing the same Windsor property as the Cambridges, she was apparently making plans to move to Portugal part-time with her husband and son.
Express reports that Jack Brooksbank has gotten a new job in the European country, working for American entrepreneur Mike Meldman, a business partner of George Clooney's. Brooksbank will act as a brand ambassador of sorts for CostaTerra Golf & Ocean Club, a luxurious resort on the Portuguese coast.
Express understands that the couple will split their time between Portugal and the U.K., with a source saying, "Jack will spend some of the time in Portugal and some of the time here. Eugenie will want to be with him."
The couple and their son August have apparently been setting up home in Portugal for the past month, allowing for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to come stay in Frogmore Cottage (which is the Sussexes' British pied-à-terre, which they have let Eugenie and her family stay in since they've been in America).
While Eugenie and co. will return to the U.K. to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, they are apparently set to return to Portugal soon after the long weekend.
Eugenie has a regular-person job at art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London, and we don't yet know what arrangements she will make on that front.
They have previously been reported to want to find a more permanent home than Frogmore Cottage, which is currently leased by the Sussexes, and were apparently looking at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor—which the Cambridges were also looking at. So it remains to be seen what living arrangements all these royal cousins come up with for the long term.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
