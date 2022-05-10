Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Likely Stay With Princess Eugenie in Frogmore Cottage for the Jubilee

Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are really close friends with Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie, and will apparently stay in her house with Archie and Lili for the Queen's Jubilee.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex swapped the U.K. for the U.S., they let Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August move into the house they were living in, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

This house is still technically the Sussexes' house, so between that and the couple's friendship with the younger York sister, Frogmore is the obvious choice for where to stay when they visit Britain. The Sun reports that the Sussexes are therefore expected to use it as their home base for the long weekend of celebrations in June.

Frogmore Cottage is also where Harry stayed for Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.

Eugenie reportedly regards this house as a temporary home for her family, since the Sussexes could want to move back into it at some point in the future. That's why she apparently was thinking of moving to Adelaide Cottage, also in Windsor, but unfortunately that's the same house Prince William and Kate Middleton are reported to have their eye on for their main residence when they move in the summer (a move that is as yet unconfirmed by the powers that be, FYI).

Hopefully, if those rumors are true, they haven't caused too much of a rift between cousins. In fact, last year, a royal insider went as far as to say that Princess Eugenie may be the key to reuniting the Sussexes with their British relatives, though only time will tell if that was an accurate prediction.