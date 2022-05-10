Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Likely Stay With Princess Eugenie in Frogmore Cottage for the Jubilee

The Sussexes are close friends with Eugenie.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 13, 2015 in London, England. The ceremony is Queen Elizabeth II's annual birthday parade and dates back to the time of Charles II in the 17th Century, when the Colours of a regiment were used as a rallying point in battle.
(Image credit: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are really close friends with Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie, and will apparently stay in her house with Archie and Lili for the Queen's Jubilee.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex swapped the U.K. for the U.S., they let Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August move into the house they were living in, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

This house is still technically the Sussexes' house, so between that and the couple's friendship with the younger York sister, Frogmore is the obvious choice for where to stay when they visit Britain. The Sun reports that the Sussexes are therefore expected to use it as their home base for the long weekend of celebrations in June.

Frogmore Cottage is also where Harry stayed for Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.

Eugenie reportedly regards this house as a temporary home for her family, since the Sussexes could want to move back into it at some point in the future. That's why she apparently was thinking of moving to Adelaide Cottage, also in Windsor, but unfortunately that's the same house Prince William and Kate Middleton are reported to have their eye on for their main residence when they move in the summer (a move that is as yet unconfirmed by the powers that be, FYI).

Hopefully, if those rumors are true, they haven't caused too much of a rift between cousins. In fact, last year, a royal insider went as far as to say that Princess Eugenie may be the key to reuniting the Sussexes with their British relatives, though only time will tell if that was an accurate prediction.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.