Princess Kate Wasn't Allowed to Visit the Dying Queen So That Meghan Couldn't Go Either, Royal Biographer Claims

According to one royal author, Princess Kate was barred from traveling to Balmoral to visit the dying Queen in September, so that King Charles could justify not allowing Meghan Markle to visit either.

Writing in his new book Our King (opens in new tab), Robert Jobson claimed that the Princess of Wales has "built up resentment" towards the Duchess of Sussex over the situation, since it meant that she didn't get to say goodbye to her grandmother-in-law.

Instead, Kate remained in Windsor and collected her children from school that day.

"Harry was insisting Meghan travel with him to Scotland as the Queen’s life ebbed away but the King said it was only for the children and grandchildren to be with the Queen," Jobson writes (via the Mirror).

The author further claims that Charles asked William to come without his wife, because "if Catherine doesn’t come, Meghan can’t either, it’s not appropriate for wives to attend."

He continues, "Privately, he wanted to say Meghan was not welcome but he couldn’t say that to Harry so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan.

"Kate deliberately stayed away but she desperately wanted to be there with the Queen in her last moments.

"That’s eaten Kate up and has built up resentment towards Meghan."

Queen Elizabeth passed away on Sept. 8, hours after it was announced that her health was rapidly declining. Various members of the Royal Family immediately began making their way to Balmoral to say their farewells, but sadly not all made it there before the Queen passed.

As for why the King wouldn't want Meghan at his mother's bedside, it was because she and Prince Harry have been perceived to create drama for the Royal Family since their decision to step down as senior royals in early 2020.

Despite this, Charles mentioned Harry and Meghan in his first speech as monarch, and invited the couple to his upcoming coronation.