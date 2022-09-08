Prince Harry Is Heading to Scotland to Be With the Queen While Meghan Markle Remains in London

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Harry is traveling to Scotland to be with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at Balmoral Castle amid her health concerns. However, Meghan Markle will not be joining him but may head to Scotland at a later date, per the BBC.
In a statement released on Sept. 8, Buckingham Palace said, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."
The Sussexes have been in Europe over the last week for a series of engagements. Just two days ago, the pair was in Dusseldorf, Germany to mark a year until the next Invictus Games are held. They were also scheduled to be at the WellChild Awards in London on Sept. 8. Now, Prince Harry is traveling solo from Germany to Scotland to be with his grandmother.
The Duke of Sussex will be joining the other members of the royal family at Balmoral to be by the queen's side. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were in Scotland on Wednesday for a royal visit and have already arrived at Balmoral. Princess Anne was also already in Scotland and staying with the queen. Meanwhile, the queen's other sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and her grandson, Prince William, have all just landed in Scotland after traveling together, per the BBC. Kate Middleton is staying at home in Windsor, as her children are on their first full day of school.
The queen was last seen at Balmoral welcoming the new British prime minister, Liz Truss, on Sept. 6. On her Twitter account, Truss shared a message of support for the queen. She wrote, "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."
Brooke Knappenberger is the Editorial Fellow at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from books and celebrities to fashion and beauty. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. Brooke is a proud St. Louis native and is currently living in New York City. Outside of work, you can find her either jamming out to Drake, reading a Sarah J. Maas novel, or shamelessly online shopping.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: What We Know
The Queen passed away at Balmoral on September 8 after a 70-year reign.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Celebrities Are Mourning Queen Elizabeth II on Social Media
Elton John, Naomi Campbell, and more have taken to social media to mourn the late monarch.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's Relationship: A Timeline
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne as king.
By The Editors