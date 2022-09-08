Prince Harry Is Heading to Scotland to Be With the Queen While Meghan Markle Remains in London

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry is traveling to Scotland to be with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at Balmoral Castle amid her health concerns. However, Meghan Markle will not be joining him but may head to Scotland at a later date, per the BBC.

In a statement released on Sept. 8, Buckingham Palace said, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The Sussexes have been in Europe over the last week for a series of engagements. Just two days ago, the pair was in Dusseldorf, Germany to mark a year until the next Invictus Games are held. They were also scheduled to be at the WellChild Awards in London on Sept. 8. Now, Prince Harry is traveling solo from Germany to Scotland to be with his grandmother.

The Duke of Sussex will be joining the other members of the royal family at Balmoral to be by the queen's side. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were in Scotland on Wednesday for a royal visit and have already arrived at Balmoral. Princess Anne was also already in Scotland and staying with the queen. Meanwhile, the queen's other sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and her grandson, Prince William, have all just landed in Scotland after traveling together, per the BBC. Kate Middleton is staying at home in Windsor, as her children are on their first full day of school.

The queen was last seen at Balmoral welcoming the new British prime minister, Liz Truss, on Sept. 6. On her Twitter account, Truss shared a message of support for the queen. She wrote, "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."