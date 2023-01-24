Princess Kate Is Likely to Feel "Overwhelmed" by Her Responsibilities This Year, Astrologer Says

Princess Kate has a lot going on right now, and it could all get a little too much for her, according to celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman.

The astrologer pulled tarot cards for several of the most important British royals, and found that the Princess of Wales might do a good deal of suffering in silence in 2023—which is obviously a big year considering King Charles' coronation is scheduled to take place in May.

"For this coming year, Catherine receives the tarot card called the 5 of Wands, also known as Lord of Strife," Honigman tells FairBettingSites.

"This means that the year won’t be an easy one for the busy mom. She’ll be feeling a little overwhelmed, and although she won’t publicize her struggles, she’ll be requiring extra help around the home and her family."

Honigman continues, "Wands are cards that are assigned to the fire element, which means that the future Queen will find inner strength every time things feel a bit too much. She’ll miss out on a few royal engagements due to physical overwhelm. There could be renovations at her house."

The Waleses are still adapting to a lot of changes brought about in mid-2022: In quick succession, they moved to a new house in Windsor, the kids started at a new local school, and the Queen passed away, thereby catapulting them into even more senior royal roles while they grieved.

"May is the most difficult month of the year for the duchess," Honigman further predicts.

"As a Capricorn that doesn’t like to show vulnerability, the princess dislikes asking for help, but it is advisable that she does.

"This card is connected with the planet Saturn, which controls karma and patience, and the sign Leo, which is a sign of pride—this shows that Catherine will display humility during the coronation, which will win her a multitude of new fans."

At least it's not all bad!