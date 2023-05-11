Here's How Princess Kate Kept an Eye on Prince Louis During the Coronation, According to a Body Language Expert

Smart.

Prince Louis
(Image credit: Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Prince Louis is adorable and a huge personality, but his parents might have been a little worried about how he might fare during a solemn event like this past weekend's Coronation. Of course, it's not easy for any five-year-old to sit still and quiet for extended periods of time.

But Prince William and Princess Kate made use of their many positive parenting tricks to help Louis and his siblings get through the day, and it seems like everything went more than smoothly.

"William and Kate still used regular touch rituals to check in with their children and offer small moments of reassurance and encouragement," body language expert Judi James told The Sun.

"Kate could be seen keeping a very subtle eye on Louis during the ceremony, and offering him motivational 'reward' touches of affection when he did something right.

"There were no signs from either parent of catastrophizing or over-dramatizing that would have built tension."

During the day of service with the scouts on Monday, William and Kate continued on their streak of enjoying their time with their kids without becoming stressed or overwhelmed—which James explained is super important for the children to feel secure.

"Kate and William showed signals of confidence in their children—and that confidence more than paid off," the expert said.

"Their own body language was vital; they presented as calm, happy and tightly bonded as a couple, and seemed to have suppressed any signals of anxiety or tension that might have been transferred to the children."

She added, "William and Kate watched their children subtly and without fuss or signs of pre-emptive telling-off, allowing Charlotte and Louis in particular to enjoy themselves without catching any sense of tension."

For the Big Help Out, the Wales family visited the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough, near their Windsor home base, and got stuck into a bunch of scout-appropriate activities, including shooting bows and arrows and roasting marshmallows. All three kids seemed to be having a great time, but especially Prince Louis: The little boy experienced so much joy while eating s'mores on the day.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸