When celebrity love historians of the future (it'll be a job, just wait) look back on 2018, they will remember it as a year of whirlwind engagements and epic, sometimes over-the-top weddings. In the "whirlwind engagement" category, we have the likes of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. In the epic wedding category, we have, well, mostly royals honestly, like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank (who had a literal, Coachella-style outdoor festival as a second reception).

In the center of that Venn diagram, sit Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The couple got engaged over the summer after starting their romance in late May—they spent all of Memorial Day weekend together and have been more or less inseparable ever since. The couple had no interest in a long engagement and tied the knot this weekend in back-to-back ceremonies (a Christian ceremony, officiated by Nick's dad, Pastor Paul Jonas, on Saturday at Umaid Bhawan Palace, followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony on Sunday).

It's not just the double ceremonies that nudge Nick and Priyanka into the "epic wedding" category though. Nope. The couple took things to the next level by hosting an actual song and dance competition for their friends and family during their wedding weekend.

And this wasn't like, a karaoke machine in the reception hall kind of competition. It was a Whole Thing, complete with a stage and choreography and microphones and a professional video crew filming the entire show from multiple angles, hopefully to be released in 3D a la the JoBro's 2009 concert movie.

You have to see it yourself to understand the scale—and, luckily, Priyanka already shared some clips from the competition on Instagram:

Priyanka also shared some stills from the event, including some of herself wearing a gorgeous silver and gold saree that might have been one of her wedding gowns?

We have never had greater wedding FOMO—or at least not since May.