The Queen Is Doing Her Bit for Climate Action in This Jubilee Year
Good for her!
If there's one issue the Royal Family has consistently championed over the decades, it's environmental welfare.
That's why it only makes sense for Queen Elizabeth II, in her groundbreaking Platinum Jubilee year, to celebrate by starting an eco-conscious initiative.
On Earth Day, April 22, The Queen's Green Canopy unveiled their design for a giant tree sculpture outside Buckingham Palace via their own social media and the Royal Family's. The QGC is, per its Instagram bio, a "U.K.-wide tree planting initiative to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, by inviting people to 'Plant a Tree for the Jubilee.'"
The Royal Family wrote on Instagram:
"On #EarthDay, the @queensgreencanopy have revealed the design of the 'Tree of Trees' sculpture that will be created outside Buckingham Palace for the #PlatinumJubilee celebrations in June.
"The sculpture will feature 350 British native trees, that will then be gifted to community groups and organisations, to help inspire the next generation of tree planters across the nation.
"The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, with over 1 million trees already planted in the first planting season. Tree planting will commence again in October, through to the end of the Jubilee year.
"[Photo] Heatherwick Studio for The Queen’s Green Canopy"
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
So not only will we be able to ogle this appropriately majestic tree sculpture ahead of the Jubilee celebrations, but it will also benefit the planet.
The late Prince Philip was a major champion for the environment, having even been credited with saving an entire species from extinction. Prince Charles has been working to protect the environment for decades before it was mainstream, while his two sons William and Harry also continue to work for a healthier planet. As you can see, it runs in the family.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
