Sarah Ferguson Wasn’t Invited to King Charles’ Upcoming Coronation

Sarah Ferguson—the ex-wife of King Charles’ younger brother, Prince Andrew, and the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie—will not be at the Coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, People reports. The outlet reports that she was not invited to the event, but that Andrew is expected to be there.

Ferguson previously said in an ITV interview that she didn’t expect to be at the Coronation and said her plans for the day include “having a little tearoom and Coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that’s what I’m going to be doing,” she said. “Because that would make me very happy. I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly. The commentators are always so good. And then all the family come back.”

Ferguson seemingly understood her not being invited, telling ITV “Because, remember, I am divorced from him,” she said. “I don’t expect—you can’t have it both ways. You can’t be divorced and then say, ‘I want this.’ You’re in or you’re out.”

Despite not going to the Coronation, Ferguson maintains a warm relationship with Charles, Camilla, and the royal family, People reports. She was invited to spend both Christmas and Easter with them.

“I’m very supportive of the King and the Queen Consort, and I really am glad to do whatever it takes to support them on their road ahead,” Ferguson said this past March.