Prince Harry Won't Be at the King's Coronation Concert, Source Says

Prince Harry is coming to King Charles' coronation on May 6, but he is staying the bare minimum amount of time—which means you shouldn't expect to see him at the coronation concert on May 7.
"After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King’s coronation but it will only be a fleeting visit," a source told the Mirror.
"Organizers have been told Harry won’t be attending the concert with the rest of the Royal Family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event."
The concert, which will take place at Windsor Castle, will see performances from headliners including Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.
While Prince Harry won't be attending the concert, many stars have previously been reported to have refused to perform for one reason or another. These include Adele, Ed Sheeran, the Spice Girls, Elton John, and Harry Styles. So... nobody major then!
As for Harry, he has now confirmed his coronation plans—which is great—but it took him a while to do so. He and Meghan Markle reportedly missed the RSVP deadline, before officially confirming that the Duke of Sussex would be attending without the duchess.
In March, it transpired that coronation organizers were drawing up plans that included the Sussexes even without their RSVP, because it's a huge event that requires a ton of pre-planning.
"Harry and Meghan are being factored into all of the planning... the cars, the seating plans, dining arrangements, everything," a source said at the time.
"No one knows for certain whether this means they have definitely accepted—it could, of course, be just in case they do—but it’s clearly not a 'no.' The staff are certainly working on the expectation they are coming. These kind of arrangements have to be made well in advance."
Hopefully, all of that is now ironed out.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Reese Witherspoon Isn’t Interested in Dating Right Now, Source Says
“She will have friends set her up when she is ready.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kate Middleton Harbors “Resentment” Towards Meghan Markle Over the Queen’s Death, Royal Author Says
Not flying to Scotland on September 8 has, according to Robert Jobson, “eaten Kate up.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles’ Coronation Program Contains a Family Photo Featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The olive branches continue!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William and Prince Harry "Haven't Spoken Since the Queen's Funeral," Are Unlikely to Make Up at the Coronation: Expert
Ugh.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Wasn't Allowed to Visit the Dying Queen So That Meghan Couldn't Go Either, Royal Biographer Claims
Allegedly, Kate resents Meghan over it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What Will Princess Kate Wear to the Coronation? A Royal Fashion Expert Weighs In
Can't wait to see her look!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
There's Another Reason Meghan Markle Isn't Attending the Coronation, Royal Expert Claims
It's not just about Archie's birthday.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Was Reportedly "Upset" That Her Children Were Excluded From Coronation Plans: Insiders
It played a part in her staying back in California.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Coronation RSVP Delay Was a "Power Game," Commentator Says
Hmm.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Coming to the Coronation and Meghan Markle Skipping It "Was Always the Best Compromise," Royal Expert Says
Many people would probably agree.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Had to "Put on a Brave Face" During "Awkward" Sussex Reunion: Royal Expert
It wasn't easy for anyone.
By Iris Goldsztajn