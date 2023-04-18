King Charles’ Coronation Program Contains a Family Photo Featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is attending his father King Charles’ Coronation on May 6, and before accepting the invitation, the two apparently had a meaningful heart-to-heart. And Harry and wife Meghan Markle make an appearance in the official Coronation program, People reports—yesterday, the souvenir program hit newsstands in the U.K., and the illustrated 84-page pamphlet includes biographies of the King and Queen Consort, details on Coronation celebrations, the history of the traditions, and family photos.
The program includes one of Charles’ seventieth birthday portraits, taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson and released by Clarence House in 2018. Charles and Camilla, Harry and Meghan, and the Prince and Princess of Wales (then, of course, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are in the photo. Harry and Meghan’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were not yet born.
“Nice to see this picture I took in 2018 in the Official Coronation Programme—Had such fun taking it,” Jackson wrote on Instagram today.
People calls the inclusion of the image “a poignant choice”—and a hopeful one for continually improved familial relations.
