Watch the Late Queen Get Super Excited About One of Her Corgis

Judging by the sheer number of corgi toys that were left as tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth following her death (I also own one. His name is George.), it's easy to see that Her Majesty and corgis are inextricably linked in the collective consciousness.
It makes sense, given that Elizabeth owned some 30 of these cute dogs with the short legs throughout her life, and appeared to be completely enamored with the little creatures.
This seems especially evident in a resurfaced video from Prince Harry's christening in 1984, in which Elizabeth tells her grandchildren Zara (now Tindall) and Peter Phillips about her brand new puppy (via Hello!).
"It's called Dash!" she tells them animatedly, while making gestures with her arm. "Dash! You know, it's the word you use when you're cross? Dash! It comes out frightfully well as a dog's name."
The Queen had two remaining corgis at the time of her death, Muick and Sandy. The two pups were reported to have been by her side when she passed away, and were even brought to Windsor on the day of her funeral so they could say a final goodbye to their dog mom.
Muick and Sandy had been gifted to Her Majesty in 2021 by Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. As such, the Yorks adopted the dogs following Elizabeth's death.
Shortly after, Prince William gave a royal fan an update on the pups' welfare. "I saw them the other day," he said. "They’re going to be looked after fine. They’re two very friendly corgis and they’ve got a good home."
