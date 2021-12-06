The Queen Is a "Great Mimic" and "Can Do All Accents," Her Dresser Revealed
She's basically a stand-up comedian.
Angela Kelly has gotten to pick out the Queen's clothes for several decades, so it only makes sense that the two women have forged a pretty close bond in that time.
Kelly once revealed in an interview that the monarch and her have a ball together, and that the Queen has a hidden talent that many people would pay to see in action.
"We have a lot of fun together," she said (via The Sun). "The Queen has a wicked sense of humour and is a great mimic. She can do all accents—including mine."
Kelly also wrote a book about her time as a dresser, with the Queen herself's blessing. Titled The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, the book earned accolades from Vogue's Anna Wintour and from the Queen's former assistant private secretary, Samantha Cohen.
"When Angela Kelly and The Queen are together, laughter echoes through the corridors of Buckingham Palace," Cohen said. "Angela has worked with The Queen and walked the corridors of the Royal Household for twenty-five years, initially as Her Majesty’s Senior Dresser and then latterly as Her Majesty’s Personal Advisor, Curator, Wardrobe and In-house Designer. As the first person in history to hold this title, she shares a uniquely close working relationship with The Queen."
As for the Queen's comedy skills, a former butler for Princess Diana also once confirmed that they were top-notch. "She has a great sense of humour and a guttural laugh," Paul Burrell said (via Express). "When she travels through the country she loves to hear regional accents.
"She loves to hear a Scouse [Liverpool] accent or a Birmingham accent or a Welsh accent or a Scottish accent.
"She will come back and she'll do the accent.
"She does a great Scouse accent."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
