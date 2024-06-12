Rebel Wilson on Why She Hasn't Met Her Fiancée's Parents: "Some People Need a Bit More Time"

Rebel Wilson revealed that she hasn't met her fiancée Ramona Agruma's parents yet.

"Ramona was born in Latvia, and it’s not as LGBTQ+-friendly as other countries are," Wilson told TODAY.com in a new interview.

"I just think some people need a bit more time—and some people won’t ever come around to it, and that’s fine, and that’s their decision," the Pitch Perfect actress continued. "There are still parts of the world that aren’t as accepting."

Although she hasn't met Agruma's parents yet, Wilson is set to travel to Europe in a few weeks to finally meet them.

"I’m really excited to meet them because I know they are very smart," Wilson added. "Ramona’s mother is a doctor."

Wilson and Agruma have been dating since circa mid-2022, and welcomed a daughter together via surrogate later that year.

In June 2022, Wilson shared a selfie with her partner, writing, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

Sharing a photo of their baby on Instagram in November 2022, Wilson wrote, "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate ... I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!"

In February 2023, Wilson and Agruma got engaged at Disneyland, with the actress writing on Instagram, "We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!"