Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Continue to Twin on Christmas

Another day, another moment where actress/mogul Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe prove their genetic makeup is near-identical in many different ways.

This time? It's because it's Christmas! So naturally, the mother-daughter duo took a photo to document the occasion and remind us all again about how sometimes the mirror has two faces (Witherspoon's other kids were there, too).

Momma Reese posted the Instagram in a carousel on Tuesday morning.

Of course, Ava was not the only child who got in on taking photos with mom that day. Ryan Phillippe doppleganger, Deacon Phillippe, was also in attendance at the familial festivities, which included a cameo from their younger brother, Tennessee Toth. There were even some images of Reese's nieces, Abby James and Draper Witherspoon.

Witherspoon also shared snaps of her decorated tree and well-appointed Christmas dinner table, complete with an eggnog cake and some seriously snackable-looking cookies—as evidenced by the several photos she included of her dogs looking at them with intense longing.

We can't help but wonder if these adorable pup pics aren't also some sort of subliminal advertising for Hello Sunshine's newest project, Reese's Bark Club, a subscription service for dogs in partnership with Blue Buffalo. We're not mad about it, for the record. Who could be mad about dogs? We're just wondering! Because, as Reese said, few things are better than "curling up with a good book and a puppy." Especially during the holidays—how else are you supposed to successfully sleep off a food coma?

OK I think that's all we've got to say here. Stay tuned until the next installment of "Wow, Reese Witherspoon Really Looks Like Her Kids!"