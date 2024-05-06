Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Has No Time for "Toxic" Body-Shamers

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe is taking a stand against "toxic" body-shamers who've commented on her body online.

In a new TikTok video, Phillippe jams to "Just A Girl" from the Clueless soundtrack, as the words, "NBD but I just achieved a major milestone as a woman online..." appear on the screen.

She continues, "I saw 2 different strangers commenting on my body. The first said I should get on Oz*mpic because I'm too fat... The second accused me of starving myself because I'm too thin..."

At this point, Phillippe picks up a red lipstick and begins applying it. Her words read, "My weight did not change in the time period between their comments (& it wouldn't be any of their business if it did!)"

She then dragged the lipstick across her cheek, Joker-style, as the words on screen read, "It's such bullsh*t."

With the UC Berkeley grad off screen, her words read, "No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like. You don't always know what someone's gone through or what they struggle with.

"But no matter who you are... Your beauty exceeds such superficial measures."

Phillippe captioned her video, "Pretty is as pretty does, babes...& bodyshaming is simply toxic behavior. #loveyouasyouare

"(P.S. I put 'woman' because I see this type of thing happening disproportionately to young girls & women, but let me be clear; bodyshaming is toxic no matter who the subject is. We all deserve to feel safe & at peace in the vessel we live in.)"

The 24-year-old's famous mom commented, "Yes to all of this"

This isn't the first time Phillippe has responded to online haters. In 2022, she wrote in an Instagram Story, "QUICK REMINDER: I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts" (via the Daily Mail). "My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech & I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace & Love."