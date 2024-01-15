Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe's Matching Glam Was the Highlight of the Critics Choice Awards

Whether you're headed to the movies or an actual red carpet, there's no date quite like a mother-daughter date. Besides the joy of spending time with someone who knows you well, the echoes of "are you related?" can warm your heart. While Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe are probably never going to be asked that question (there's no doubt that these two share a gene pool), it's still a treat to see them out together. On Sunday, January 14, the duo walked the Critics Choice Awards red carpet arm in arm, looking even more alike than usual.

Sure, there were obvious differences in their glam—Phillippe's middle-parted blonde hair was styled in soft waves, while Witherspoon's was sleek and straight. But the similarities were much more evident. Those coral lips! The smoky eyes! Plus, they have the same face.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon A photo posted by reesewitherspoon on

Celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher used a collection of ILIA beauty products to craft Witherspoon's look. To start things off, she applied the brand-new The Base Face Milk for a "calming boost of moisture for smooth, soothed skin ready for makeup." The rest of the complexion featured Bright Start Activated Eye Cream, Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, and True Skin Serum Concealer—plus a little blush courtesy of Multi-Stick in the peach-pink "Whisper."

For the main events, she went with a "warm smoky eye" that made use of three colors from the Necessary Eyeshadow Palette in "Warm Nude": "Cocoon," "Lineup," and "1979." On the lips, Color Block Lipstick in "Cinnabar" (a "gorgeous deep coral," according to the artist).

As for the outfits, both ladies opted for a strapless look, with Phillippe wearing Monique Lhuillier and Witherspoon in Celine. And while there's no breakdown for Phillippe's makeup (yet!), she certainly took cues from her mama, going for a similar warm smoky eye—an easy choice, as they have the exact same eye color—and lipstick just a shade or two lighter.

"The best ‘date’ there is!" commented the 24-year-old on her mom's Instagram post. Whether she's talking Reese Witherspoon or mothers in general, she's right.

ILIA The Base Face Milk Essence & Lightweight Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid $58 at Sephora

ILIA Multi-Stick Cream Blush + Highlighter + Lip Tint $36 at Sephora

ILIA The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette $40 at ILIA