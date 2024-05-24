Reporters Were Apparently Banned from Asking Jennifer Lopez Questions About Her Marriage to Ben Affleck While She Promoted Her Film ‘Atlas’ This Week

“Personal questions were completely off the table.”

Jennifer Lopez
Rachel Burchfield
While in Mexico City earlier this week at the premiere of her latest film, Atlas, Jennifer Lopez shut down a reporter who asked her about whether the divorce speculation surrounding her and husband Ben Affleck was real. Leaning in for effect, she said into her mic, “You know better than that.” (Her Atlas co-star Simu Liu also came to her defense, telling the reporter “Come on, don’t come in here with that energy, please.”)

Simu Liu and Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere of Netflix's "ATLAS" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Liu stood up for Lopez this week while promoting "Atlas" in Mexico City.

Well, apparently, when Lopez said “You know better than that,” that reporter—and all reporters on Lopez’s Atlas press tour—did, actually, know better than that: Page Six reports that Lopez banned all questions about Affleck and their marriage at all of her Atlas premieres before scolding that particular reporter in Mexico City.

Jennifer Lopez in a white ruffle maxi ensemble from Chloé's Fall 2024 collection at the 'Atlas' Mexico fan event May 2024

Lopez apparently banned all personal questions from press junkets this week, seeking to avoid addressing rumors about her marriage to Affleck.

Atlas drops on Netflix today, and “the streaming giant warned media outlets covering the Los Angeles and Mexico City premieres earlier this week that personal questions were completely off the table,” Page Six reports. It’s also notable that Lopez never appeared alone for interviews, and was always backed up by co-stars Liu and Sterling K. Brown; it’s also notable that Affleck was absent for both premieres, though Marie Claire reported earlier this week that he was working himself, filming his upcoming movie The Accountant 2.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on a red carpet

Lopez and Affleck on a past red carpet, in happier times.

That was the same reason given as to why Affleck skipped the Met Gala on May 6 with Lopez, who was one of the night’s four co-chairs. Since then, rumors of marital strife have increased in fever pitch, as it appears there are clearly issues in the marriage, but that both seem hopeful to work it out.

