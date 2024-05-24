Reporters Were Apparently Banned from Asking Jennifer Lopez Questions About Her Marriage to Ben Affleck While She Promoted Her Film ‘Atlas’ This Week

While in Mexico City earlier this week at the premiere of her latest film, Atlas, Jennifer Lopez shut down a reporter who asked her about whether the divorce speculation surrounding her and husband Ben Affleck was real. Leaning in for effect, she said into her mic, “You know better than that.” (Her Atlas co-star Simu Liu also came to her defense, telling the reporter “Come on, don’t come in here with that energy, please.”)
Well, apparently, when Lopez said “You know better than that,” that reporter—and all reporters on Lopez’s Atlas press tour—did, actually, know better than that: Page Six reports that Lopez banned all questions about Affleck and their marriage at all of her Atlas premieres before scolding that particular reporter in Mexico City.
Atlas drops on Netflix today, and “the streaming giant warned media outlets covering the Los Angeles and Mexico City premieres earlier this week that personal questions were completely off the table,” Page Six reports. It’s also notable that Lopez never appeared alone for interviews, and was always backed up by co-stars Liu and Sterling K. Brown; it’s also notable that Affleck was absent for both premieres, though Marie Claire reported earlier this week that he was working himself, filming his upcoming movie The Accountant 2.
That was the same reason given as to why Affleck skipped the Met Gala on May 6 with Lopez, who was one of the night’s four co-chairs. Since then, rumors of marital strife have increased in fever pitch, as it appears there are clearly issues in the marriage, but that both seem hopeful to work it out.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
