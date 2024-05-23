Simu Liu Defends Jennifer Lopez After She's Asked a Question About Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

Simu Liu and Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere of Netflix's "ATLAS" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Simu Liu won't stand for invasive questions directed at his costar Jennifer Lopez.

During a recent press conference in Mexico City while promoting their movie Atlas, a reporter asked Lopez, "Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real? These rumors?" with other journalists present audibly gasping.

Liu didn't skip a beat, answering, "Okay, we're not doing that." He added, "Thank you so much, guys. We really appreciate it. Thank you."

Speaking to the reporter, Lopez said, "You know better than that."

Liu added, "Come on, don't come in here with that energy, please. Thank you so much."

Liu and Lopez were in Mexico to promote Atlas, in which they star alongside Sterling K. Brown, and which will be released on May 24.

The "Jenny From the Block" singer attended the Los Angeles premiere for the film solo earlier this week, which further fueled the divorce rumors fire.

Lopez and Affleck, who got married in 2021, sparked split rumors after not appearing together in public for a few weeks. Anonymous sources then began claiming that their marriage was on the rocks.

An insider told Us Weekly they were "having issues" but not separating, while a second source told In Touch, "They’re headed for a divorce."

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck was seen wearing his wedding ring this week in Santa Monica.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the absence of any direct statement from either spouse, fans are just going off of small clues for any potential insight into Lopez and Affleck's marriage.

Despite the solo appearances, the insider comments, and Lopez' potentially telling social media activity, the two were photographed together over the weekend, smiling in a car. Some eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the Gone Girl star has his wife saved in his phone under "Jennifer Affleck." Both have also been spotted out and about wearing their respective wedding rings.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week, Lopez also mentioned her husband, which seems to confirm that they're not currently splitting.

