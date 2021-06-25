Rihanna and A$AP Rocky headed out on a New York City date night Wednesday.

Rihanna wore a petal pink vintage Dior slip dress with a bubblegum pink faux fur hat by Emma Brewin.

Rocky complemented her look with a maroon Raf Simons sweater vest, worn with black Rick Owens pants and boots.

At this point, it's almost redundant for me to tell you that Rihanna wore another incredible outfit, because the style icon has never once stepped out in an ensemble any less than exceptional. But allow me to tell you all the same that Rihanna wore another incredible outfit, because her latest look is so, so good!

As Vogue reports, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoyed a date night at Barcade in New York City Wednesday. For the occasion, Rihanna combined every shade of pink: A petal pink vintage Dior slip dress, a bubblegum pink Emma Brewin faux fur hat, a magenta beaded necklace, and neon pink nails. She carried a beaded white Fendi bag, completing the outfit with python Tom Ford heels.

Fellow style icon Rocky complemented his girlfriend's look with a maroon Raf Simons sweater vest, worn with black Rick Owens pants and boots and an Alyx leather bomber jacket (which Rihanna later wore as the couple headed home). See the photos here.

Rocky revealed just how serious he and Rihanna are in his recent GQ cover interview: Asked what it's like to be in a relationship, he replied, "So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones." He continued, "I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

What's more, Rocky sweetly hinted that children could be in their future. "I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very," he said. Of this I am absolutely certain: Any child of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will emerge from the womb already better dressed than the rest of us.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

