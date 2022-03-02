Rihanna Wore a Sheer Lingerie Look During Paris Fashion Week and TBH, She's Outdone Herself

Rihanna has done it again—only this time, she may well have set the gold standard for maternity fashion forever. (Me, dramatic? Never.)

ICYMI, the Fenty founder is currently taking names during various Fashion Weeks, showing up in a series of amazing looks. For her latest work, in Paris, the star wore a sheer lacy black dress by Dior that kind of looks like lingerie to me—I mean, it even has an integrated balcony bra vibe going on.

Underneath this extremely statement-making piece, which showed off her baby bump, Rihanna wore black underwear. She warmed up the look for a chilly March with a glossy black coat and matching pointy knee-high boots (both of which are probably made of either leather or PVC, I can't quite tell).

(Image credit: Getty/Edward Berthelot)

The star accessorized with a set of layered necklaces, and big statement rings and earrings.

She wore her hair half-up, half-down, with defined brows, sleek black eyeliner, and a wine-red lip.

(Image credit: Getty/Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)

It's fair to say she made a splash, but I am wise enough not to make a joke about umbrellas.

Rihanna is expecting her first child with partner ASAP Rocky. She announced her happy news to the world in extremely RiRi fashion, by stepping out with her beau in a belly-baring Barbie-pink coat in late January.

Since then, she has treated us to some amazing maternity style, although obviously not all of us could pull these looks off like an international superstar and business mogul can. Still, I'm glad she's having fun with her pregnancy dressing. I would expect nothing less.

(Image credit: Getty/Marc Piasecki)

(Image credit: Getty/Victor Boyko)