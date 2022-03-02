Rihanna Wore a Sheer Lingerie Look During Paris Fashion Week and TBH, She's Outdone Herself
Wowowow.
Rihanna has done it again—only this time, she may well have set the gold standard for maternity fashion forever. (Me, dramatic? Never.)
ICYMI, the Fenty founder is currently taking names during various Fashion Weeks, showing up in a series of amazing looks. For her latest work, in Paris, the star wore a sheer lacy black dress by Dior that kind of looks like lingerie to me—I mean, it even has an integrated balcony bra vibe going on.
Underneath this extremely statement-making piece, which showed off her baby bump, Rihanna wore black underwear. She warmed up the look for a chilly March with a glossy black coat and matching pointy knee-high boots (both of which are probably made of either leather or PVC, I can't quite tell).
The star accessorized with a set of layered necklaces, and big statement rings and earrings.
She wore her hair half-up, half-down, with defined brows, sleek black eyeliner, and a wine-red lip.
It's fair to say she made a splash, but I am wise enough not to make a joke about umbrellas.
Rihanna is expecting her first child with partner ASAP Rocky. She announced her happy news to the world in extremely RiRi fashion, by stepping out with her beau in a belly-baring Barbie-pink coat in late January.
Since then, she has treated us to some amazing maternity style, although obviously not all of us could pull these looks off like an international superstar and business mogul can. Still, I'm glad she's having fun with her pregnancy dressing. I would expect nothing less.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kate Middleton Shows "An Extra Level of Happiness" When Prince William Is With Her, Body Language Expert Says
She also seems happy around little baby goats, TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How State of the Union Attendees Showed Their Support for Ukraine
Politicians made a statement with their fashion.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Jill Biden Wears Ukrainian Blue at State of the Union
The First Lady has been vocal about her support for Ukraine.
By The Editors
-
Kendall Jenner Has Red Hair Now, and I'm Getting Julia Roberts Vibes
Love this for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Was Assaulted at Paris Fashion Week by the Same Guy Who Grabbed Gigi Hadid
What is happening?
By Erica Gonzales