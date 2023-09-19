Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Release the First Photos of Their Newborn Son, Riot Rose

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There he is! Nearly two weeks after we learned the name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second son, Riot Rose (five weeks after his birth on August 1), we now know what the adorable little boy looks like—and the photos were worth the wait.

Per People , we see Rihanna and Rocky playing with Riot on a blanket as he sweetly smiles up at his parents; we also see the entire family of four in one shot, with Rihanna holding baby Riot while Rocky carries the couple’s older son, RZA, on his shoulders—the first photo of the family of four. (While Riot is now seven weeks old, RZA is 16 months old.) Another image shows Rihanna photographed carrying Riot alone as she leans up against a car, and a fourth shot shows Riot solo, as cute as can possibly be.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna revealed her pregnancy with Riot during the opening moments of her Super Bowl halftime performance in February, and a source told People at the time that “she loves being a mom, so this is where her mind is at the moment. She is the happiest she has ever been.” (The happiness radiates in the newly released photos, by the way.)

“Rihanna and A$AP are great right now,” a source told Entertainment Tonight . “They’re so excited to grow their family and are so united when it comes to parenting. They have so much fun together and are very in love. They already shared a special connection and parenting together has made their bond even stronger.” The outlet said the couple “are each other’s rock,” and Rihanna herself said of their bond, per Access , “It’s amazing to have a friendship, like, be the center of our entire family, and I really love it.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)