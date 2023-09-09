Five Weeks Later, We Finally Know the Name of Rihanna’s Second Child

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After welcoming their second son on August 1, over a month later we finally know his name—and, like older brother RZA Athelston before him, the five-week-old’s name begins with an R and is unique: Riot Rose Mayers, born at Cedar Sinai Hospital at 7:41 a.m.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His birth certificate was obtained by People and marks the family of four’s fourth name that begins with the letter R: In addition to Rihanna and RZA, Riot also joins dad A$AP Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers. We got a hint into the couple’s second child’s name on July 20 (although we didn’t know it at the time) when Rocky released his latest single, “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” the second single from his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And we may know his name, but it may be a minute before we actually see the little guy. “Rihanna and A$AP will spend the early days of parenthood out of the public eye and won’t make any immediate plans to debut the new baby,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. A different source told the outlet “Rihanna and A$AP are great right now. They’re so excited to grow their family and are so united when it comes to parenting. They have so much fun together and are very in love. They already shared a special connection and parenting together has made their bond even stronger.” The outlet said the couple “are each other’s rock,” and Rihanna herself said of their bond, per Access, “It’s amazing to have a friendship, like, be the center of our entire family, and I really love it.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)