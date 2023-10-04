Rihanna Gives Us Flawless Date Night Style While Out in NYC with A$AP Rocky

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Happy thirty-fifth birthday to A$AP Rocky! Rocky and Rihanna were photographed last night headed to Italian hotspot Carbone in New York City, Rihanna in all black everything: skintight pantaboots, a tulle top, and a cropped bomber jacket. She accessorized with Gucci sunglasses, large gold hoops, and a crystal choker for the occasion.
Their date night comes two months after welcoming their second child, Riot Rose, on August 1; he joins big brother RZA, born in May 2022. (If this is what motherhood x 2 looks like—sign me up.) The twosome “didn’t disappoint with their fashion,” a source at Rocky’s party said; they kept the guest list tight, and his birthday bash was only attended by family, Entertainment Tonight reports. (It was also, for the record, a child-free night.) “Inside the party, drinks were flowing, and they had a big cake,” they said.
The source said that Rocky and Rihanna showed up at Carbone “ready to have a good time and partied until the early morning hours”—apparently leaving at 5 a.m. (that’s how we do date night, folks). “They shut down Carbone and partied after hours,” they said. “They were in the best mood. They were excited to have a fun night out.”
Rihanna—who proudly embraced both of her pregnancies and boldly displayed her bump to the world, including onstage at the Super Bowl last February—told British Vogue of how her postpartum fashion will stack up after her legendary pregnancy style “What the fuck do you do?” That, Rihanna. Do exactly what you did last night.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
