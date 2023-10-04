Rihanna Gives Us Flawless Date Night Style While Out in NYC with A$AP Rocky

The couple stepped out last night for his 35th birthday, and reportedly celebrated until 5 a.m.

Rihanna out in NYC
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Happy thirty-fifth birthday to A$AP Rocky! Rocky and Rihanna were photographed last night headed to Italian hotspot Carbone in New York City, Rihanna in all black everything: skintight pantaboots, a tulle top, and a cropped bomber jacket. She accessorized with Gucci sunglasses, large gold hoops, and a crystal choker for the occasion.

Rihanna out in NYC

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna out in NYC

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Their date night comes two months after welcoming their second child, Riot Rose, on August 1; he joins big brother RZA, born in May 2022. (If this is what motherhood x 2 looks like—sign me up.) The twosome “didn’t disappoint with their fashion,” a source at Rocky’s party said; they kept the guest list tight, and his birthday bash was only attended by family, Entertainment Tonight reports. (It was also, for the record, a child-free night.) “Inside the party, drinks were flowing, and they had a big cake,” they said.

Rihanna out in NYC

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna out in NYC

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The source said that Rocky and Rihanna showed up at Carbone “ready to have a good time and partied until the early morning hours”—apparently leaving at 5 a.m. (that’s how we do date night, folks). “They shut down Carbone and partied after hours,” they said. “They were in the best mood. They were excited to have a fun night out.”

Rihanna out in NYC

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna—who proudly embraced both of her pregnancies and boldly displayed her bump to the world, including onstage at the Super Bowl last February—told British Vogue of how her postpartum fashion will stack up after her legendary pregnancy style “What the fuck do you do?” That, Rihanna. Do exactly what you did last night.

