Rihanna Gives Us Flawless Date Night Style While Out in NYC with A$AP Rocky

Happy thirty-fifth birthday to A$AP Rocky! Rocky and Rihanna were photographed last night headed to Italian hotspot Carbone in New York City, Rihanna in all black everything: skintight pantaboots, a tulle top, and a cropped bomber jacket. She accessorized with Gucci sunglasses, large gold hoops, and a crystal choker for the occasion.

Their date night comes two months after welcoming their second child, Riot Rose, on August 1; he joins big brother RZA, born in May 2022. (If this is what motherhood x 2 looks like—sign me up.) The twosome “didn’t disappoint with their fashion,” a source at Rocky’s party said; they kept the guest list tight, and his birthday bash was only attended by family, Entertainment Tonight reports. (It was also, for the record, a child-free night.) “Inside the party, drinks were flowing, and they had a big cake,” they said.

The source said that Rocky and Rihanna showed up at Carbone “ready to have a good time and partied until the early morning hours”—apparently leaving at 5 a.m. (that’s how we do date night, folks). “They shut down Carbone and partied after hours,” they said. “They were in the best mood. They were excited to have a fun night out.”

