Rihanna Reveals Which of Her Past Outfits She Considers Her “Fashion Icks”

If any among us doesn’t have at least a few fashion regrets, then a.) you didn’t live in the 2000s, and b.) you’re not being honest with yourself. Even fashion icon Rihanna admits to having some "fashion icks” of her own—and she’s a fashion icon.

Rihanna at the Fenty x Puma event last week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per Page Six , while at a Fenty x Puma shoe release event, the superstar opened up to British Vogue about past looks, revealing “that she regrets the revealing outfits she wore in the past now that she’s a mother,” Page Six writes.

“I did so much shit in my life,” Rihanna said after British Vogue asked her what her “fashion ick” is. “I had my nipples out. I had my panties out.”

While she didn't call out any particular looks, this 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards look is probably a contender. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna says ick, but some say iconic. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She added “But now, those are the things, I guess, as a mom, as an evolved young lady…it’s just things that I just feel like I would never do. And I’m just like, ‘Oh my God, I really did that? Nips out?’”

Rihanna in 2014 at an amfAR gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While she doesn’t specifically name any looks, Page Six ventured a guess that maybe the multihyphenate is referring to “her iconic sparking sheer 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards dress.” Bold though those looks were, Rihanna also went bold when it came to her pregnancy style as she carried sons RZA and Riot Rose, who she shares with her longtime partner A$AP Rocky. Going bold during pregnancy was never an “ick,” she said, telling Vogue that she hoped her belly-hugging outfits would help “redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women.”

Rihanna redefined maternity style during both of her pregnancies. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She shares two sons with longtime partner A$AP Rocky, seen here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She said she's definitely doesn't feel the "ick" about going bold during pregnancy, believing pregnancy should be celebrated, not hidden away. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of being an expectant mom, “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that,” she said. “This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”