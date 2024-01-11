Bad Girl RiRi Is Back as Rihanna Gets Steamy for Savage X Fenty

Bad Girl RiRi is back, and hotter than ever. Savage X Fenty made all of our weeks a hundred times better by posting Instagram photos of their founder, Rihanna, posing in the new Valentine's Day collection.

The three posts show her posing in a hot pink low-cut bra and matching underwear with garters and thigh-high sheer tights. (Don't mind me, I'm just immediately adding it all to my cart.)

The bombshell was fully glammed up, with her summery blonde highlights framing her face. Her pink lingerie was matched perfectly by a pink manicure and frosty lipstick, which has got us thinking Barbiecore isn't going anywhere just yet.

I'm truly obsessed by the look of her hand tattoos against the hot pink bra.

This is a lot more dressed down than we saw Rihanna on her recent trip to Aspen, where she met Kyle Richards.

