Bad Girl RiRi Is Back as Rihanna Gets Steamy for Savage X Fenty

She modeled the brand's brand-new Valentine's Day collection.

Rihanna for Savage X Fenty
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Fleurine Tideman
published

Bad Girl RiRi is back, and hotter than ever. Savage X Fenty made all of our weeks a hundred times better by posting Instagram photos of their founder, Rihanna, posing in the new Valentine's Day collection.

The three posts show her posing in a hot pink low-cut bra and matching underwear with garters and thigh-high sheer tights. (Don't mind me, I'm just immediately adding it all to my cart.)

The bombshell was fully glammed up, with her summery blonde highlights framing her face. Her pink lingerie was matched perfectly by a pink manicure and frosty lipstick, which has got us thinking Barbiecore isn't going anywhere just yet.

I'm truly obsessed by the look of her hand tattoos against the hot pink bra.

This is a lot more dressed down than we saw Rihanna on her recent trip to Aspen, where she met Kyle Richards.

Shop the Valentine's Collection

Savage x Fenty Ruffle Luv Embroidered Unlined Demi Bra
Savage x Fenty Ruffle Luv Embroidered Unlined Demi Bra

Savage x Fenty Ruffle Luv Garter Skirt
Savage x Fenty Ruffle Luv Garter Skirt

Savage x Fenty Ruffle Luv Underwire Slip
Savage x Fenty Ruffle Luv Underwire Slip

Savage x Fenty See Thru U Unlined Balconette Bra
Savage x Fenty See Thru U Unlined Balconette Bra

Savage x Fenty See Thru U Boy Short Panty
Savage x Fenty See Thru U Boy Short Panty

Savage x Fenty See Thru U Garter Belt
Savage x Fenty See Thru U Garter Belt

Freelance Writer

Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.

