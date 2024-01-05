Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Just Dropped Their First (Beauty) Collab

A new Rihanna and A$AP Rocky collab just dropped! No, it's not new music—or baby number three, for that matter. Depending what you're interests are, it's actually something much more exciting: a Fenty Skin unisex lip balm.

While the rappers have made it clear that their best collaboration will always be their sons, RZA and Riot, their new partnership—Lux Balm—definitely takes third place. Released by Rihanna's beauty empire with an ad starring Rocky, the hydrating lip product was officially announced on Thursday, January 4.

The New York native originally teased the release back in July, when he rapped about Lux Balm on his track "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)."

"Flossy, glossy, Nah, bitch, this ain't lip gloss / Lux Balm up in my palm / New collab' with my baby mom," he says, holding up a tube of the then to-be-announced product in the music video.

In a truly genius move, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin repurposed the clip for their advertisement.

"[Lux Balm] up in [A$AP Rocky's] palm, new collab with our fave mom [Rihanna]. This juicy, Barbados Cherry-powered lip balm packed with vitamin E + shea butter brings dry lips back to life with instant hydration," the brands wrote via Instagram. "It’s slim, slick n easily slips into your pocket, so you can keep it on you wherever you go."

In November, Rocky discussed future collaborations with Rihanna. Even though his music video was already out, he didn't give any hints at Lux Balm's launch.

"What could we team up and just, like, f***in' just smash and go crazy on?" the rapper said when asked him whether he and the Fenty founder might ever collab on a Puma design. "I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that's our best creation so far."

RZA, Riot, and Lux Balm: the most perfect trio.