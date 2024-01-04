In the past few weeks, we've seen the industry's top names flock to Aspen for the holidays, including none other than Rihanna. As expected, the 'Anti' singer's stay in the star-studded ski town offered a bevy of fabulous, very Rihanna-esque outfits. For instance, Ri and A$AP Rocky matched in oversized gray hoodies and denim, an outfit she later topped off with a crisp white pea coat and $900 brown cowgirl hat from Kemo Sabe ('Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' fans know that Kyle Richards is to thank.). When departing Aspen, the star had another note-worthy look: Rihanna styled a sweatsuit with a large leopard coat. Her on-the-go look is one of the more relatable moments in her style file—I, too, wear sweatpants on the plane!—but celebrated her effortlessly cool Rihanna-ness.

On Wednesday, the Fenty mogul was photographed catching a private jet with Rocky and their two sons, RZA and Riot Rose. The "Diamonds" singer ditched the glam and boarded the plane wearing an oversized (and now sold-out) gray sweatsuit from Awake. Both her cozy hoodie and long sweatpants were adorned with navy blue stitching and the brand's logo. She kept warm with a green beanie and jazzed up her otherwise relaxed look with a quiet luxury touch via a long Giorgio Armani faux leopard coat. She tucked her bottoms into a pair of low-top fuzzy white Moon Boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

There's a reason why Rihanna stuck with the simple coat-and-sweats combo throughout her Aspen trip. It's effortlessly comfortable and stylish, especially when running errands and traveling with children (Stars, they're just like us!). It seems that RiRi isn't the only celebrity who cosigned the layered ensemble recently, either. Days before, Katie Holmes was also spotted in this very relatable uniform, wearing gray Alo sweatpants with a long camel coat. If there's anything to take away from Rihanna's latest outfit, it's that there is a fashion-forward way to dress up your go-to athleisure set, after all, proving that a good coat really does elevate even the simplest of looks.

For the rest of winter, we're taking notes from the multifaceted star, reserving Ri's not-so-secret-but-feels-secret styling hack for the days when we want comfort without comprising style. A matching sweatsuit set is never a bad idea, and apparently, it pairs best underneath a large statement coat. Complete the look with a chunky boot or swap out with any shoe of your choice (from our experience, sneakers never fail). After all, when has Rihanna ever steered us wrong?