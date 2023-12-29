ICYMI - Aspen is the place to be this season if you're a celebrity. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber just wrapped up their Aspen moment, and now Rihanna is the latest celebrity to hit the star-filled ski town. While the Grammy-winning singer hasn't been there long, she's already managed to create an iconic street-style moment for herself. It all happened due to a quick trip to Aspen's luxe western-wear store, Kemo Sabe.

Quick background on the seemingly unassuming store: they sell overly expensive western hats, a staple piece for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates. It's kind of a "if you know, you know" situation for those visiting. Yeah, we don't get it either. That said, it only made sense for Rihanna to grab one for herself, along with a pair of matching boots. She left the shop with the Dark Brown Beaver Hat ($895) and a pair of matching Kemo Sabe Old Gringo Blue Suede Tall Cowgirl Boots ($575). No, Rihanna might not be ready to jump on the gondola, but she certainly looks ready to hit the town.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna wasn't alone on her shopping trip, though. She was joined by A$AP Rocky, their two children, RZA and Riot, and Kyle Richards. Yes - you heard that right. Believe it or not, this isn't too shocking, considering Rihanna is a self-proclaimed Real Housewives fan, so perhaps Rihanna wanted to get the full Aspen experience from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star herself.

Of course, there was much more to Rihanna's look than just her luxe western hat and boots. She kept things fairly casual, twinning with A$AP Rocky in a grey hoodie, under a white blazer, with baggy jeans and a tourqouise belt. The beauty mogul also carried a fluffy Louis Vuitton by her side.

After stopping by Kemo Sabe, Rihanna made her way to the FWRD pop-up shop, which just opened in the snowy ski town. Kendall Jenner, who serves as FWRD's creative director, recently made the trip to Aspen to visit the shopping platform's newest brick-and-mortar location, so it's clearly a certified celebrity hotspot.

Rihanna has had her fair share of attention-grabbing street-style moments in recent weeks. She recently walked the carpet for Fenty x Puma's newest collab while wearing vintage Chanel and an oversized purple fluffy coat while celebrating, and she was spotted wearing a vintage Oscar de la Renta fur hat. With this western-inspired look as starting ground for Rihanna's Aspen adventure, we can't even imagine what other looks are to come.