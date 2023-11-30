Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Apparently Have Strong Feelings About Becoming First-Time Parents Together

Marie Claire was happy to report earlier this month that actor Robert Pattinson and actress, singer-songwriter, and model Suki Waterhouse are set to become first-time parents, confirmed after Waterhouse announced the news onstage in Mexico City.
Wearing an eye-catching dress, Waterhouse said “I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on.” Then, gesturing to her baby bump, she joked, “I’m not sure if it’s working.”
The couple have been dating for five years and are “thrilled beyond words” to be expecting, People reports. Of Pattinson, a source speaking to the outlet said he is “smart and keeps his life low-key and out of the spotlight as much as possible. He and Suki are very serious and have been. A baby coming is an absolute joy for them.”
A second source added “They are ready for a child and looking forward to becoming parents. Even though they are both professionals who work a great deal, this is something they want. They know their lives will change, and they are excited.”
Earlier this year, in a sit-down with The Sunday Times, Waterhouse opened up about her long-term relationship with Pattinson: “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” she said, adding that they never go more than two months without seeing each other, despite careers that take both all over the globe. “I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question, I’m going back to see him.”
