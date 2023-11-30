Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Apparently Have Strong Feelings About Becoming First-Time Parents Together

The two have been together for about five years.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Marie Claire was happy to report earlier this month that actor Robert Pattinson and actress, singer-songwriter, and model Suki Waterhouse are set to become first-time parents, confirmed after Waterhouse announced the news onstage in Mexico City.

Wearing an eye-catching dress, Waterhouse said “I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on.” Then, gesturing to her baby bump, she joked, “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Suki Waterhouse arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

The couple have been dating for five years and are “thrilled beyond words” to be expecting, People reports. Of Pattinson, a source speaking to the outlet said he is “smart and keeps his life low-key and out of the spotlight as much as possible. He and Suki are very serious and have been. A baby coming is an absolute joy for them.”

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A second source added “They are ready for a child and looking forward to becoming parents. Even though they are both professionals who work a great deal, this is something they want. They know their lives will change, and they are excited.”

Earlier this year, in a sit-down with The Sunday Times, Waterhouse opened up about her long-term relationship with Pattinson: “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” she said, adding that they never go more than two months without seeing each other, despite careers that take both all over the globe. “I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question, I’m going back to see him.” 

Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

