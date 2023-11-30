Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Apparently Have Strong Feelings About Becoming First-Time Parents Together

Marie Claire was happy to report earlier this month that actor Robert Pattinson and actress, singer-songwriter, and model Suki Waterhouse are set to become first-time parents, confirmed after Waterhouse announced the news onstage in Mexico City.

Wearing an eye-catching dress, Waterhouse said “I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on.” Then, gesturing to her baby bump, she joked, “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

The couple have been dating for five years and are “thrilled beyond words” to be expecting, People reports. Of Pattinson, a source speaking to the outlet said he is “smart and keeps his life low-key and out of the spotlight as much as possible. He and Suki are very serious and have been. A baby coming is an absolute joy for them.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A second source added “They are ready for a child and looking forward to becoming parents. Even though they are both professionals who work a great deal, this is something they want. They know their lives will change, and they are excited.”