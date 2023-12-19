Victoria Beckham's Son Romeo Looks "Posh" In a Throwback Spice Girls T-Shirt

Victoria and David Beckham's son, Romeo, definitely isn't afraid to "Spice up" his life!



On Sunday, Dec. 17, the power couple's 21-year-old son paid homage to his mom with an ode to her mid-90s girl-group Spice Girls, posting two pictures of himself proudly rocking a throwback Spice Girls t-shirt featuring the kick-a*** power group us millennials grew to love—Ginger Spice, Sporty Spice, Scary Spice, Baby Spice, and Posh Spice (also known as Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham).

"U like my T-shirt?” the young Beckham captioned the post.



Yeah, he knows what the people want.

Fans—and the Spice Girls' official Instagram account with over 1.5 million followers—were quick to shower 21-year-old Beckham with praise for his "Wannabe"-inspired look.



"We don’t like it, we love it," one Instagram user wrote.



"I only have one thing to say: The Spice Girls are legendary!" another fan commented.



One user even used the moment to urge Beckham to ensure his mom channels her inner Posh Spice in the near future.



"Yes I NEED it!!! Where can I get it and can you make sure your mum is on the next Spice Girls tour," the fan pleaded.

Romeo James Beckham is Victoria and David Beckham's second eldest son—the couple also share Brooklyn Joseph, 24, Cruz David, 18, and Harper Seven, 17.

Following in his father's footsteps, joining Arsenal FC Academy in his youth before joining Fort Lauderdale CF, the sister club of Intern Miami CF, when he was 19, as reported by People.

Like his mom, Romeo Beckham is also a professional model and has been featured in high-end fashion campaigns like Burberry's 2014 holiday campaign, as reported by USA TODAY, and Saint Laurent’s fall/winter 2021 campaign.

In 2018, proud mom Victoria Beckham told The Evening Standard that when it comes to her children "it's never been an option not to work hard."



"They see Mummy go to work, they see Daddy go to work, and they go to school and they have to work," she added at the time. "But at the same time, they're happy children. I believe that children should be children and have fun."

Born in 2002, his proud father shared the sweet meaning behind his second son's moniker—according to The Guardian, the Beckhams chose Romeo's name because "it's just a name we love," noting that as an infant their second child already had his older brother, Brooklyn's, nose and "Victoria's chin."

Like mother, like son—a story Spice Girls fans are clearly here for, "from A to Z"!