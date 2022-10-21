The Royals Are Probably "Hiding Behind the Sofas" Ahead of Sussex Netflix Docuseries, Expert Claims

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III
(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

ICYMI, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries is actually happening.

After months of unconfirmed rumors, the Duchess of Sussex actually answered a question about it in an interview with Variety, thereby eliminating any doubt that the documentary is in fact preparing to be released.

"But the one big revelation—we were debating this yesterday, the will they, won’t they appear in this Netflix drama—is that she has dropped the bomb," royal expert Russell Myers told Today (via Express).

For Myers, if the royals were able to pretend the docuseries didn't exist until now, they can no longer do that—and they're probably not taking to it well.

"This is happening. It is all happening," Myers said, somewhat dramatically. "I imagine the Royal Family will be hiding behind the sofas waiting for this one."

Obviously, I hope the documentary isn't harmful to anyone on either side of the Atlantic, but in the meantime I'm having far too much fun imagining King Charles and Prince William cowering together behind Palace furniture.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, known as the Countess of Strathearn, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, known as the Earl of Strathearn, when in Scotland during a visit to Dumfries House on March 05, 2013 in Ayrshire, Scotland. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge braved the bitter cold to attend the opening of an outdoor centre in Scotland today. The couple joined the Prince of Wales at Dumfries House in Ayrshire where Charles has led a regeneration project since 2007. Hundreds of locals and 600 members of youth groups including the Girl Guides and Scouts turned out for the official opening of the Tamar Manoukin Outdoor Centre.

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

The Sussexes' docuseries has been described as a "fly-on-the-wall" documentary which will take us behind the scenes of their lives in the U.S. There have been concerns over what they could reveal about the Firm in this series, though royal expert Omid Scobie believes they will be coming after the press far more than they'll be coming for the royals.

Speaking to Variety, the duchess praised the work of the series' director, Liz Garbus.

"It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story—a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens," she said.

"It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun."

Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

