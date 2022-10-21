The Royals Are Probably "Hiding Behind the Sofas" Ahead of Sussex Netflix Docuseries, Expert Claims

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

ICYMI, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries is actually happening.

After months of unconfirmed rumors, the Duchess of Sussex actually answered a question about it in an interview with Variety, thereby eliminating any doubt that the documentary is in fact preparing to be released.

"But the one big revelation—we were debating this yesterday, the will they, won’t they appear in this Netflix drama—is that she has dropped the bomb," royal expert Russell Myers told Today (via Express).

For Myers, if the royals were able to pretend the docuseries didn't exist until now, they can no longer do that—and they're probably not taking to it well.

"This is happening. It is all happening," Myers said, somewhat dramatically. "I imagine the Royal Family will be hiding behind the sofas waiting for this one."

Obviously, I hope the documentary isn't harmful to anyone on either side of the Atlantic, but in the meantime I'm having far too much fun imagining King Charles and Prince William cowering together behind Palace furniture.

The Sussexes' docuseries has been described as a "fly-on-the-wall" documentary which will take us behind the scenes of their lives in the U.S. There have been concerns over what they could reveal about the Firm in this series, though royal expert Omid Scobie believes they will be coming after the press far more than they'll be coming for the royals.

Speaking to Variety, the duchess praised the work of the series' director, Liz Garbus.

"It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story—a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens," she said.

"It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun."