Meghan Markle's Friend Misha Nonoo Shares Wedding Photos — and Fans Spot Prince Harry

Misha Nonoo is sharing photos from her wedding to Mikey Hess! The fashion designer and oil tycoon had a week-long series of events with their famous friends, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple tied the knot back in 2019 but never publicly shared photos from their actual wedding ceremony — until now.

Nonoo shared the photos to her Instagram with the caption, "Married the man of my dreams 4 years ago today. Happy anniversary my love @mikeyhess."

A post shared by MISHA NONOO (@mishanonoo) A photo posted by on

The post has already racked up thousands of likes and multiple celebratory comments. One person wrote, "Gorgeous!! Huge Mazel and wishing you both decades more of love health and joy!" Another added, "How was this 4 years ago? Time of our life! Love you love birds."

Of course, fans began looking at the photos to find the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He's thought to be seated in the front row. The royal attended the Rome event alongside wife Meghan and his cousins, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Other famous guests at the Villa Aurelia nuptials were Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Paul McCartney, Gayle King, Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and James Corden. Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Jenna Bush Hager, Wendi Murdoch, Dasha Zhukova and Stavros Niacrchos also attended the wedding.

Meghan and Misha became friends several years ago, according to the biography Finding Freedom. which was co-authored by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. According to Finding Freedom, the Soho House global membership director Markus Anderson introduced Meghan to them.

The book reads, "At a Soho House lunch in Miami, he was the one who sat the actress next to Misha, a budding fashion designer with a vivacious personality and impeccable pedigree."