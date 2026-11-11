Prince George Takes After King Charles, Prince Philip and Mom Kate With Incredible Skill Showcased in 'Country Life'

The 13-year-old future King is more talented than most adults.

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Prince George smiling in a white shirt
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George has made his debut in Country Life, and it looks like he could give his talented family members a run for their money. Prince William guest edited the latest issue of the British magazine, and he included a sketch by his 13-year-old son that would’ve made the late Prince Philip proud.

A colorful, incredibly detailed drawing of a kingfisher sitting on a branch is featured in Country Life, and according to the publication, George “completed the drawing a year ago.” The Wales family can often be found enjoying time outdoors together, and the outlet noted that George’s impressive sketch “hints at a childhood spent looking beyond screens.”

This isn’t the first time Prince William and Princess Kate have highlighted their son’s work. In February 2025, drawings Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte created of their mom were shared on Kensington Palace's social media accounts, with George contributing a mature line drawing of Princess Kate.

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A drawing of a kingfisher by Prince George

Prince George drew this colored pencil sketch of a kingfisher when he was just 12.

(Image credit: Prince George/Kensington Palace)

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) walk with their 13-year-old son, Prince George of Wales (C), as he arrives for his first day at Eton College on September 8, 2026

Prince George is pictured with the Prince and Princess of Wales as they accompany him to his first day at Eton College in September.

(Image credit: Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A reindeer painting by Prince George

The royal couple also posted an adorable painting of a reindeer created by a 9-year-old George on Christmas Day 2022, with plenty of fans praising the future King’s talent.

Although Prince William doesn’t fancy himself an artist, Princess Kate shares her son’s love of drawing and was an art history major at the University of St Andrews, where she met William.

A love of art runs throughout the Royal Family. Prince Philip enjoyed oil painting, with his most notable work, The Queen at Breakfast, featuring Queen Elizabeth reading the paper at her breakfast table in Windsor Castle.

King Charles prefers watercolors and often paints when he's on royal tours, although he recently admitted he rarely has the time these days. His work has raised millions of pounds for charity and in 1991, a book titled HRH The Prince of Wales Watercolours was released.

"I took up painting entirely because I found photography less than satisfying...I find it transports me into another dimension which, quite literally, refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can't reach," he wrote.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.