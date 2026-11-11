Prince George Takes After King Charles, Prince Philip and Mom Kate With Incredible Skill Showcased in 'Country Life'

Prince George has made his debut in Country Life, and it looks like he could give his talented family members a run for their money. Prince William guest edited the latest issue of the British magazine, and he included a sketch by his 13-year-old son that would’ve made the late Prince Philip proud.
A colorful, incredibly detailed drawing of a kingfisher sitting on a branch is featured in Country Life, and according to the publication, George “completed the drawing a year ago.” The Wales family can often be found enjoying time outdoors together, and the outlet noted that George’s impressive sketch “hints at a childhood spent looking beyond screens.”
This isn’t the first time Prince William and Princess Kate have highlighted their son’s work. In February 2025, drawings Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte created of their mom were shared on Kensington Palace's social media accounts, with George contributing a mature line drawing of Princess Kate.
A love of art runs throughout the Royal Family. Prince Philip enjoyed oil painting, with his most notable work, The Queen at Breakfast, featuring Queen Elizabeth reading the paper at her breakfast table in Windsor Castle.
King Charles prefers watercolors and often paints when he's on royal tours, although he recently admitted he rarely has the time these days. His work has raised millions of pounds for charity and in 1991, a book titled HRH The Prince of Wales Watercolours was released.
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
"I took up painting entirely because I found photography less than satisfying...I find it transports me into another dimension which, quite literally, refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can't reach," he wrote.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.