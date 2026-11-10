Prince William Has Been on a Secret Fact-Finding Mission and Says the British Military Doesn't Meet His "Standards" of How to Treat Women

Prince William is the royal guest editor of the new issue of Country Life, and in the magazine, releasing November 11, he speaks about how the British military needs to make improvements on how women are treated.
Like his father, King Charles, the Prince of Wales will become commander-in-chief of the military when he takes the throne. In Country Life, he addressed some of the problems servicewomen face, including inappropriate advances and comments, rape and gaslighting.
"We need to ensure our military culture is more inclusive of women," William, who served in the Army, the Royal Navy, and the Royal Air Force, said. "I want to play my part in making the military feel like the welcoming, open and professional place I enjoyed and make it feel like that for everyone."
The Prince of Wales was frank in his assessment of the current state of the military, adding, "At the moment, I don’t feel that we meet those standards and, as a former serving officer, I really mind it when those who wear the uniform now don’t feel safe, respected or valued."
Per Country Life, the Prince of Wales "has made it a priority" to meet with female personnel during his visits to military units to get a better understanding on the issues they face. He's currently "on a fact-finding mission to focus on the improvements, as well as the continuing challenges, so that the services become a place where everyone is proud to wear the uniform."
Prince William has spoken with servicewomen "about inappropriate comments, rumors being spread about those who turn down advances, late-night intoxicated harassment in barracks and, most worryingly, from one junior female, about women being used as commodities." The outlet reported that a desire for change "comes from the top" and the Prince of Wales is eager to work with senior leaders in making improvements across the board.
The magazine cites harrowing statistics in the ITV documentary Her Fight: Are Women in the Military Safe?, reporting that in 2025, 406 servicewomen reported unwanted sexual behavior, with only 57 men being found guilty. "That same year, 85 rapes were reported, with only six men found guilty," the outlet added.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.