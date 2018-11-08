image
Today's Top Stories
1
Everything We Know About the VSFS So Far
image
2
What the Election Results Mean for Abortion
image
3
These Royals Love Their Jeans
image
4
Found: The Best Mousse for Your Hair Type
fashion: a woman in a camel hair coat with hood sitting on the bumper of a car, next to her two greyhounds - 1939- Photographer: Sonja Georgi- Published by: 'Die Dame' 04/1939Vintage property of ullstein bild
5
You Should Get a Dog! A Retired Greyhound!

Comparing Kate Middleton's Jenny Packham Dresses at the Conservation Awards in 2013 and 2018

Years later, it still looks amazing.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Tonight, in London, Prince William and Kate Middleton are attending the 2018 Tusk Conservation Awards together. The special ceremony celebrates individuals who have contributed to environmental efforts and conservation across Africa. One of the three awards is even named after Prince William, which the future King of England will present himself.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

For the formal event, Prince William chose a black tux. His wife, meanwhile, wore an aqua green Jenny Packham dress, which she recycled from the 2012 Olympic gala. It featured lace cap sleeves with a beaded green belt and looked absolutely breathtaking. She styled the outfit with an embroidered clutch, Jimmy Choo heels, and the Queen's diamond chandelier earrings.

While Prince William has attended the annual award event for the past few years, this is only Kate's second time at the event. The last time she attended the Tusk Conservation Awards was in 2013, where she wore a sequined Jenny Packham dress and Jimmy Choo platform heels. That was the Duchess of Cambridge's first official engagement since giving birth to Prince George. This time around, however, the mother of three has already settled nicely back into her royal duties. (Kate came back from maternity leave last month to visit the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden.)

Kate's Jenny Packham dress in 2013:

image
Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Tusk Conservation Awards on September 12, 2013. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a sequined Jenny Packham dress.
Getty Images

Kate's Jenny Packham dress in 2018:

image
Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It's the same one she wore in 2012:

image
Getty Images

The two looks compared:

image
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

Although both gowns are from the British label, they were different in terms of fabric and color. It seems this year, Kate preferred a brighter teal look.

Related Stories
image
17 Times Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana
Wedding Of Sam Waley-Cohen And Annabel Ballin
20 Times Kate and Pippa Middleton Were Style Twins
image
14 Things You Never Knew About Kate Middleton
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
image How Meghan's Style Might Change During Pregnancy
image Kate Middleton is Now The Duchess of Thrifting
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
You Can Still Shop These Meghan Markle Tour Looks
image The Total Cost of Meghan Markle's Royal Tour Looks
Wedding Of Sam Waley-Cohen And Annabel Ballin
20 Times Kate and Pippa Middleton Were Style Twins
image Meghan Markle Rewore an Old Favorite Dress
image Buy Meghan Markle's Macaroni Necklace
image
Meghan Markle's Maternity Style Is So Chic
image Did Meghan Wear a Tiara for the Fiji State Dinner?
image Is Meghan's Thigh-Slit Dress Against Protocol?