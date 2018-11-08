Tonight, in London, Prince William and Kate Middleton are attending the 2018 Tusk Conservation Awards together. The special ceremony celebrates individuals who have contributed to environmental efforts and conservation across Africa. One of the three awards is even named after Prince William, which the future King of England will present himself.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

For the formal event, Prince William chose a black tux. His wife, meanwhile, wore an aqua green Jenny Packham dress, which she recycled from the 2012 Olympic gala. It featured lace cap sleeves with a beaded green belt and looked absolutely breathtaking. She styled the outfit with an embroidered clutch, Jimmy Choo heels, and the Queen's diamond chandelier earrings.

While Prince William has attended the annual award event for the past few years, this is only Kate's second time at the event. The last time she attended the Tusk Conservation Awards was in 2013, where she wore a sequined Jenny Packham dress and Jimmy Choo platform heels. That was the Duchess of Cambridge's first official engagement since giving birth to Prince George. This time around, however, the mother of three has already settled nicely back into her royal duties. (Kate came back from maternity leave last month to visit the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden.)

Kate's Jenny Packham dress in 2013:

Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Tusk Conservation Awards on September 12, 2013. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a sequined Jenny Packham dress. Getty Images

Kate's Jenny Packham dress in 2018:

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It's the same one she wore in 2012:

Getty Images

The two looks compared:

Getty Images WPA Pool

Although both gowns are from the British label, they were different in terms of fabric and color. It seems this year, Kate preferred a brighter teal look.