Bravo’s Andy Cohen Finally Apologizes to Kate Middleton After Fueling Conspiracy Theories About Her

Bravo’s Andy Cohen is the latest celebrity to walk back comments about the Princess of Wales made before her cancer diagnosis became public on March 22. Cohen—host of Watch What Happens Live—fueled conspiracy theories about her long absence from the public eye in the aftermath of abdominal surgery on January 16, particularly after Kate was seen out with husband Prince William on March 16 at a Windsor Farm Shop. “That ain’t Kate…” Cohen wrote shortly after a video of William and Kate out together was posted.
Later that week, Cohen doubled down on his theory that the woman in the video wasn’t Kate, saying on his “Daddy Diaries” podcast “Those weren’t photos from the farm stand,” he said. “The captions on those photos said ‘Kate pictured last August.’ Blah, blah. It’s a lie.”
Cohen, like The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, also added fuel to the William and Rose Hanbury affair rumors. He apologized on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, telling listeners “I just want to say, I am heartbroken by the news about Princess Kate,” adding “I think someone on Sky News called me a ‘numpty’ during that whole conversation, and they were right.” He then admitted, per Deadline, “I wish I had kept my mouth shut,” before concluding “We are all praying for Princess Kate and King Charles.”
Former Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney said on her Instagram Story on March 22—the day Kate released her announcement—that “Andy Cohen gets a kick out of being cruel to women and Kate Middleton is no exception. I hope that after she was forced to publicly talk about her cancer diagnosis, he will muster up the decency to apologize to her.” She added “People with power need to lead by example.”
In her video message released on March 22, Kate—who is currently away from the public eye with William and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk—asked for “time, space, and privacy” while she completes her treatment.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
