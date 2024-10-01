Prince Harry stepped out in London for the WellChild Awards on September 30, where he paid tribute to children living with serious illnesses and their families. During his appearance, the Duke of Sussex also referenced his own home life with Meghan Markle and their children—Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

During the event, Harry met with Noah Nicholson, a 6-year-old he'd previously met at Sheffield Children’s Hospital five years prior. Viewing a photo taken during their first meeting, Prince Harry realized that the young boy was holding the very same giraffe toy, which was attached to a blanket, five years later.

"Is this the same one?" Prince Harry asked Noah, via the Express. "No way." He continued, "Every parent has a spare. I’ve got at least six spare ... My daughter Lili has these loveys."

Prince Harry attends the WellChild Awards 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking at the event, Prince Harry said, "The WellChild Awards is an event that never fails to inspire me, the stories of young people who battle against the odds, living lives filled with medical procedures, hospital stays, endless appointments, that remind us of all of the strength of the human spirit."

He continued, "As a parent, I know a little about the emotional rollercoaster of parenting, but when I hear about the care that many of you, moms, dads, or family members provide, the level of round the clock care that you offer, the skills you had to learn, the battles for support that you fight every single day. I am truly in awe." Harry explained, "You are all incredible, your love and dedication are nothing short of heroic."

The Duke of Sussex also had the chance to meet Scarlett Cripps, 10, whose mom Aby revealed to GB News that they "gave Prince Harry some crystal hearts, so if he feels down he can give a crystal heart to each of his family members to squeeze and make them feel a lot happier."

Explaining why Scarlett wanted Harry to have the gift, Aby continued, "They’re little baby crystal hearts. She said he does so much for other people as well."