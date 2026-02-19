It's Business as Usual for Queen Camilla as She Steps Out for Event Hours After Andrew's Arrest

Despite the news surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest on February 19, Queen Camilla showed her dedication to duty. The Queen, who serves as patron of London's Sinfonia Smith Square Hall, kept to her regularly scheduled engagement at the music hall just hours after King Charles released a statement on his brother's arrest.

Per the BBC, the former Duke of York was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on the morning of his 66th birthday. Andrew has been accused of sharing confidential information to Jeffrey Epstein when the ex-duke was serving as a trade envoy to the U.K.

The King shared his "deepest concern" regarding the accusations against his brother in a statement, sharing that police have his family's "full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

Queen Camilla leaves Sinfonia Smith Square Hall on February 19. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla did not comment on the matter when she arrived at Sinfonia Smith Square Hall, where she met musicians and watched a lunchtime concert. The Queen has been patron of the organization, which is dedicated to enriching lives through music, for more than two decades.

Sinfonia Smith Square nurtures emerging professional musicians through its annual orchestral program, and more than 700 musicians from across the globe have participated since 2002.

As for The King's statement, The Queen put her husband's words into practice on Thursday afternoon.

"As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter," King Charles wrote. "Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."