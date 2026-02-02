In late 2025, King Charles decided to demote his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and evict him from Royal Lodge in Windsor. The decision followed renewed interest in Andrew's friendship with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Now, royal experts are claiming Charles has been "completely vindicated" following the release of even more Epstein files involving the former Duke of York.

Royal commentator and former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond discussed the latest allegations related to the Epstein files in an interview with GB News. "The whole thing is so sordid and seedy, it really makes me feel quite ill," Bond told the outlet.

The expert continued, "While [Andrew] denies any wrongdoing, these emails appear to show some very ill-judged meetings with a convicted pedophile, which I don't think he can defend." Bond further suggested that newly-released photographs of Andrew are "hardly appropriate" and "very distasteful," regardless of whether or not "he was doing anything illegal."

"The whole thing is so sordid and seedy," Jennie Bond told the outlet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He has consistently displayed appalling judgment," the former BBC royal correspondent noted.

As a result, Bond believes King Charles made the right decision in demoting and evicting the former Duke of York. "These emails have completely vindicated The King in taking the draconian action he did stripping Andrew of his titles and evicting him from his home," she told the publication.

Meanwhile, royal expert Ingrid Seward suggested that the so-called "Andrew problem" is far from over for the Royal Family. As Seward wrote for the Sun, "King Charles may wonder whether he has a moral imperative to tell his brother to do the right thing and reveal everything he knows. But, in reality, he already has done everything he possibly could."

According to Seward, Charles has "consigned" his brother "to shame and obscurity in the history books." The expert explained, "One wonders if Andrew can possibly sink any lower than his already meteoric fall from grace."

As for how the former prince has been handling his demotion, Seward suggested that "he comes across as completely entitled." She continued, "His view of the world is quite ­different from anyone else's."

Seward wrote, "The harsh reality is Andrew is so divorced from the real world...he lived in a bubble of privilege." As such, it seems as though King Charles made the only decision he could in demoting his sibling, and relegating him to obscurity.