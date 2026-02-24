Two Commonwealth Countries Have Now Backed Plans for Andrew to Be Removed From Line of Succession
"The bottom line is no one is above the law."
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
There’s been growing calls for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to be removed from the British line of succession ever since he was first involved with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. But after the former duke was arrested on February 19, these cries have only increased—and now two Commonwealth countries have stepped up to share their support for his removal.
Ousting a member of the Royal Family from the line of succession requires not only approval from the U.K. government, but from all 14 Commonwealth countries that King Charles serves as head of state. As of February 24, both Australia and New Zealand have both expressed that they will back any plans for Andrew to be removed from the line of succession.
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese shared his support in a letter shared by U.K. prime minister Keir Starmer on February 23. “I agree with His Majesty that the law must now take its full course and there must be a full, fair and proper investigation,” his letter read, per the BBC. “These are grave allegations and Australians take them seriously.”
On February 24, New Zealand backed its neighbor, with a spokesperson for the country’s prime minister, Christopher Luxon, stating (via the Guardian), “If the U.K. government proposes to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the order of succession, New Zealand would support it.”
According to the media outlet, Luxon “told the media that his government had been in contact with the U.K. Cabinet Office” regarding the matter.
“The bottom line is no one is above the law and once that investigation is closed, should the U.K. government decide to remove him from the line of succession, that is something we would support,” he said.
Currently, Andrew sits at eighth in line to throne, behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Princess Lilibet, who is seventh.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Royal expert Phil Dampier recently told Hello! that he’d be “astonished” if action wasn’t taken for Andrew’s removal.
“I think it will probably happen within six months,” he said. “It could happen quite quickly—whether he ends up being charged or ending up in court or not. The political will and public opinion are so strong that it would end up being a gesture in some ways.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.