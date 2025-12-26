Earlier this year, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was forced to relinquish all of his royal titles and agree to move out of Royal Lodge. Despite being demoted by the Royal Family, ex-Prince Andrew has continued to dominate the headlines. With the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, "shameful" details have come to light, and there might be even more, says a royal author.

Writing for the Daily Mail, royal author and expert Robert Jobson discussed the recently released photo of Andrew posing with five unidentified women and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Perhaps what makes the photograph so scandalous—besides the presence of a number of redacted women—is the fact that the picture was captured at beloved royal residence Sandringham.

"[I]f The King and his advisors thought stripping his disgraced brother of titles would stem the flow of embarrassing revelations about his sordid association with...Jeffrey Epstein, they must be disappointed—and very concerned," Jobson wrote.

"They must be disappointed—and very concerned," Jobson wrote of the Royal Family. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Exposing yet more alleged terrible details about the former Duke of York, Jobson wrote, "In my new book, The Windsor Legacy, I reveal that following one of Andrew's gatherings at Sandringham, staff found 'party bags' in guest bathrooms containing sex drugs, lubricant, and exotic condoms." The author continued, "These had been distributed for what Andrew described on Newsnight as no more than a 'straightforward shooting weekend.' Another shameful distortion, at the very least."

Referring to Andrew's demotion, Jobson suggested that King Charles's "brutal response" initially "seemed enough to consign Andrew to the shadows in perpetuity." However, further allegations and revelations are simply prolonging Andrew's story.

King Charles's "brutal response" initially "seemed enough to consign Andrew to the shadows in perpetuity." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robert Jobson 'The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal, and Survival' $29.66 at Amazon US

According to Jobson, the Royal Family allegedly fears that there will be even worse revelations made about Andrew's behavior in the future. The royal author explained, "And who doubts there are more revelations to come? This is precisely what The King and those around him, including Prince William, have been dreading."

As Jobson noted, "Indeed, one wonders if they knew at least some of it—and if that explains why Charles took such drastic action earlier this year." For now, the royals are likely hoping that no new information about the former Duke of York surfaces anytime soon.