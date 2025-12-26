Royal Author Claims Prince William Was "Dreading" the Release of "Shameful" New Revelations About Ex-Prince Andrew's "Party" Favors
"Following one of Andrew's gatherings at Sandringham, staff found 'party bags' in guest bathrooms."
Earlier this year, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was forced to relinquish all of his royal titles and agree to move out of Royal Lodge. Despite being demoted by the Royal Family, ex-Prince Andrew has continued to dominate the headlines. With the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, "shameful" details have come to light, and there might be even more, says a royal author.
Writing for the Daily Mail, royal author and expert Robert Jobson discussed the recently released photo of Andrew posing with five unidentified women and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Perhaps what makes the photograph so scandalous—besides the presence of a number of redacted women—is the fact that the picture was captured at beloved royal residence Sandringham.
"[I]f The King and his advisors thought stripping his disgraced brother of titles would stem the flow of embarrassing revelations about his sordid association with...Jeffrey Epstein, they must be disappointed—and very concerned," Jobson wrote.
Exposing yet more alleged terrible details about the former Duke of York, Jobson wrote, "In my new book, The Windsor Legacy, I reveal that following one of Andrew's gatherings at Sandringham, staff found 'party bags' in guest bathrooms containing sex drugs, lubricant, and exotic condoms." The author continued, "These had been distributed for what Andrew described on Newsnight as no more than a 'straightforward shooting weekend.' Another shameful distortion, at the very least."
Referring to Andrew's demotion, Jobson suggested that King Charles's "brutal response" initially "seemed enough to consign Andrew to the shadows in perpetuity." However, further allegations and revelations are simply prolonging Andrew's story.
According to Jobson, the Royal Family allegedly fears that there will be even worse revelations made about Andrew's behavior in the future. The royal author explained, "And who doubts there are more revelations to come? This is precisely what The King and those around him, including Prince William, have been dreading."
As Jobson noted, "Indeed, one wonders if they knew at least some of it—and if that explains why Charles took such drastic action earlier this year." For now, the royals are likely hoping that no new information about the former Duke of York surfaces anytime soon.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.