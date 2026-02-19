Queen Camilla Meets Queen of Fashion Anna Wintour Wearing Romantic Fashion Trend

The Queen of England and the Queen of Fashion were photographed together in an iconic meeting of the minds, as Queen Camilla hosted Dame Anna Wintour at Clarence House. The two women marked the first day of London Fashion Week as they got together to discuss British fashion and the work of The Queen’s Reading Room.

This is not the first time that the two have crossed paths. Queen Camilla and Anna Wintour have met on several different occasions, and King Charles has met the famed Vogue editor many times—most recently when she received her MBE in 2025. In 2002, Anna Wintour wrote about an evening she shared with the Queen in 2002, writing in the Editor’s Note of Vogue: "Camilla Parker Bowles was seated at my table. I couldn't take my eyes off her. She looked marvellous, and I thought, 'What a difference being in love makes.’ Glamour, a matter of self-belief and the alignment of certain mysterious stars, is an angel that practically any woman can summon."

Queen Camilla and Anna Wintour at Clarence House. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen of England and the Queen of Fashion. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Deciding what to wear to meet Anna Wintour to mark London Fashion Week must be a daunting sartorial choice. Queen Camilla met with the fashion queen in an elegantly cut black silk coat dress with a heart-shaped brooch attached in the center of the neckline. Heart-shaped jewelry, like Princess Kate’s oversized heart necklace, is one of 2026’s biggest fashion themes, and it seems even Queen Camilla isn’t immune to the trend. The Queen has worn the black enamel brooch a few times, but the provenance remains a mystery.

Queen Camilla’s heart-shaped brooch is a romantic reminder of her first meeting with Anna Wintour, and harks back to the early days of the King and Queen’s public relationship and royal roles. The King and Queen have kept calm and carried on through scandals, family upheavals, heartbreak, loss, and tragedy, together throughout it all. “What a difference being in love makes,” indeed.

Shop Similar Styles

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors