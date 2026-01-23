One Royal Is "Vocal" About King's "Harsh" Treatment of Andrew, But Others Have Caused "Family Angst" With Their "Harder Line"

In October 2025, King Charles made the unprecedented decision to strip his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his honors and titles, making him no longer a prince. Since then, it's been reported that various members of the Royal Family, including Prince William, have expressed concern for Andrew's mental health. But a source now tells the Daily Mail that Princess Anne, in particular, has spoken out about her younger brother's welfare.

"Anne has been vocal with both The King and William about Andrew's treatment, with Edward backing her to some extent," the source said. "There are several arguments going on between Andrew and The King and between The King and the wider family—some of whom are convinced The King has treated his brother too harshly."

For his part, King Charles is said to feel a degree of regret for removing his brother's prince title, the insider claimed. "The King remains of the view that Andrew is innocent until proven guilty and has yet to see evidence that he is [guilty]," the source continued.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor walks with his siblings Prince Edward, King Charles and Princess Anne at their mother's funeral. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding that Queen Elizabeth "went to her grave believing in Andrew's innocence in the Epstein scandal," the source told the Daily Mail, "It doesn't fit well with The King to have to treat Andrew as harshly as he has to in the circumstances."

Andrew is currently packing up his longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge, to move to Marsh Farm, a small property on The King's private Sandringham estate.

"It is easy to forget that Andrew has not been found guilty of anything and he denies all allegations," the insider added. However, that doesn't mean that everyone in the Royal Family agrees on how Andrew should be treated.

Princess Anne is seen with her husband, Sir Tim Lawrence (far left), Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward after Queen Elizabeth's death. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"William and Camilla take a harder line, which has caused a lot of family angst," the source claimed.

The comments contradict a recent report in the Times ahead of Princess Kate's 44th birthday in which journalist Kate Mansey wrote, "This image of ruthless William was, I'm told, wide of the mark."

Mansey continued that despite being supportive of The King's decision, the Prince of Wales "was deeply concerned for his uncle's mental health and how Andrew would cope after everything was taken away."