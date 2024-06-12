Cult-favorite sustainable bag and clothing brand Cuyana has long been a personal favorite of mine. It's the brand behind one of the best laptop bags on the market, and one which I carry often. I didn't realize my favorite street style stars also find their best bags and clothes at Cuyana until I saw Emily Blunt carrying the brand's Mini System Tote in Los Angeles back in late April.
With a durable crossbody strap and carry-everything silhouette, Blunt's Cuyana bag is the perfect option for days spent running errands or heading into the office. It proved once and for all that stars can be just like us—at least in the accessories department. Blunt styled hers with an equally versatile outfit comprised of a black turtleneck, wide-leg sporty trousers, and trendy, color-blocked sneakers.
A quick Google search proved that Blunt was not alone in her obsession. Pieces from Cuyana are also beloved by celebrities like Meghan Markle, Jessica Alba, and Zoe Saldana. The latter was recently photographed carrying a smaller bucket-style bag around New York City in March 2024. Like Blunt, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress teamed her pick with a very fitting all-black outfit comprising a leather skirt and a silky button-down blouse, proving the bag's day-to-night appeal.
For her part, Alba is a longtime brand fan, styling several different silhouettes over the years. One of her favorites, though, seems to be the larger version of Blunt's System Tote, which she's had in her collection for ages. The Honest Beauty founder first carried it in a brown colorway in 2022 while visiting New York City. Even then, she styled her olive-green pick quintessentially California-cool way, opting for light-wash jeans, an oversized gray blazer, and white sneakers.
While Cuyana's range of bags has the biggest following, it's also become known for a selection of classic ready-to-wear pieces perfect for integrating into your summer work outfit rotation—and have caught the eye of Meghan Markle in the process.
While yes, she's shown love for the brand's small leather goods and accessories in the past—the Duchess of Sussex has been known to wear Cuyana's wide-brimmed hat, carry their Easy Tote, and use their elevated all-leather dog leash over the years—Markle has also been spotted in the brand's clothing offerings.
Take, for instance, the silk tan trench coat and coordinating cropped pants she wore to the Invictus Games alongside her husband in September 2023. Both hailed from Cuyana. Not only are they perfect for a daytime outing alongside Prince Harry, but her picks could just as easily work in your everyday life.
So, if you're ready to swap your old tote bag for something a little more elevated (or just need a new purse for the new season), keep scrolling to shop a few of Cuyana's best bags and clothes. Everything on this list has either been editor- or celebrity-tested, making it the perfect way to spruce up your accessories collection without breaking the bank.
This is the exact bag Emily Blunt carried in Los Angeles. It comes in several colors and two fabrications: scratch-resistant pebbled leather and a croc print.
Or, if you want something smaller, consider Saldana's favorite Linea Bucket Bag.
Markle's favorite lightweight silk trench comes in two colors: tan and black. It's the perfect warm-weather layering piece.
Those matching silk trousers, however, come in three neutral shades (and are quick to sell out).
Phone bags are perfect for your summer travels because they'll keep you hands-free while keeping your phone secure.
This is the (very chic) dog leash set Markle has used in the past while on dog walks in Montecito, California. Consider this the perfect way to make your everyday routines feel a little more fabulous.
This is the bag that Jessica Alba has been carrying for years. Available in two sizes (13 and 16-inches) to fit your laptop, you can also shop it in six neutral hues.
This is a relaxed work bag option, and it's more customizable than some of the others on this list. You can shop it in 11 shades (including a sunny daffodil hue and a bright blue) in three sizes and choose whether it has a top zipper.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
