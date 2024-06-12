Cult-favorite sustainable bag and clothing brand Cuyana has long been a personal favorite of mine. It's the brand behind one of the best laptop bags on the market, and one which I carry often. I didn't realize my favorite street style stars also find their best bags and clothes at Cuyana until I saw Emily Blunt carrying the brand's Mini System Tote in Los Angeles back in late April.

With a durable crossbody strap and carry-everything silhouette, Blunt's Cuyana bag is the perfect option for days spent running errands or heading into the office. It proved once and for all that stars can be just like us—at least in the accessories department. Blunt styled hers with an equally versatile outfit comprised of a black turtleneck, wide-leg sporty trousers, and trendy, color-blocked sneakers.

Blunt carried her Mini System Tote with an all-black outfit perfect for running errands or to the office. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A quick Google search proved that Blunt was not alone in her obsession. Pieces from Cuyana are also beloved by celebrities like Meghan Markle, Jessica Alba, and Zoe Saldana. The latter was recently photographed carrying a smaller bucket-style bag around New York City in March 2024. Like Blunt, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress teamed her pick with a very fitting all-black outfit comprising a leather skirt and a silky button-down blouse, proving the bag's day-to-night appeal.

Zoe Saldana carried a black Cuyana bucket bag in New York City. (Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images))

For her part, Alba is a longtime brand fan, styling several different silhouettes over the years. One of her favorites, though, seems to be the larger version of Blunt's System Tote, which she's had in her collection for ages. The Honest Beauty founder first carried it in a brown colorway in 2022 while visiting New York City. Even then, she styled her olive-green pick quintessentially California-cool way, opting for light-wash jeans, an oversized gray blazer, and white sneakers.

Alba proved she's every bit a mom-on-the-go when she wore her Cuyana System Tote with jeans and a blazer. (Image credit: Backgrid)

While Cuyana's range of bags has the biggest following, it's also become known for a selection of classic ready-to-wear pieces perfect for integrating into your summer work outfit rotation—and have caught the eye of Meghan Markle in the process.

While yes, she's shown love for the brand's small leather goods and accessories in the past—the Duchess of Sussex has been known to wear Cuyana's wide-brimmed hat, carry their Easy Tote, and use their elevated all-leather dog leash over the years—Markle has also been spotted in the brand's clothing offerings.

Take, for instance, the silk tan trench coat and coordinating cropped pants she wore to the Invictus Games alongside her husband in September 2023. Both hailed from Cuyana. Not only are they perfect for a daytime outing alongside Prince Harry, but her picks could just as easily work in your everyday life.

Markle styled Cuyana's trench and trousers to easy perfection while in Dusseldorf, Germany alongside her husband, Prince Harry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, if you're ready to swap your old tote bag for something a little more elevated (or just need a new purse for the new season), keep scrolling to shop a few of Cuyana's best bags and clothes. Everything on this list has either been editor- or celebrity-tested, making it the perfect way to spruce up your accessories collection without breaking the bank.

Cuyana Mini System Tote $228 at Cuyana This is the exact bag Emily Blunt carried in Los Angeles. It comes in several colors and two fabrications: scratch-resistant pebbled leather and a croc print.

Cuyana Linea Bucket Bag $398 at Cuyana Or, if you want something smaller, consider Saldana's favorite Linea Bucket Bag.

Cuyana Silk Classic Trench $598 at Cuyana Markle's favorite lightweight silk trench comes in two colors: tan and black. It's the perfect warm-weather layering piece.

Cuyana Silk Paperbag Pant $268 at Cuyana Those matching silk trousers, however, come in three neutral shades (and are quick to sell out).

Cuyana Concertina Phone Bag $348 at Cuyana Phone bags are perfect for your summer travels because they'll keep you hands-free while keeping your phone secure.

Cuyana Zero Waste Dog Leash Set $128 at Cuyana This is the (very chic) dog leash set Markle has used in the past while on dog walks in Montecito, California. Consider this the perfect way to make your everyday routines feel a little more fabulous.

Cuyana System Tote 13-Inch $328 at Cuyana This is the bag that Jessica Alba has been carrying for years. Available in two sizes (13 and 16-inches) to fit your laptop, you can also shop it in six neutral hues.