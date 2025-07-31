Bombshell New Royal Book Claims Queen Elizabeth Avoided Princess Margaret's Fate Because of Queen Mother's Ironic "Tragedy"
A biographer claims Margaret's personality was impacted because of her mother's drinking.
Princess Margaret was known as the wild child of the Royal Family in her day, especially when compared to her more serious older sister, Queen Elizabeth. But according to a shocking new royal biography, Princess Margaret suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome due to the Queen Mother's excessive drinking while pregnant—a habit she seemed to have avoided when carrying the late Queen.
Pulitzer Prize-nominated biographer Meryle Secrest has written Princess Margaret and the Curse, examining Margaret's life based on the speculation that she had an "invisible disability" due to fetal alcohol syndrome (via the Telegraph). Babies who are exposed to alcohol during pregnancy can have a "wide range of physical, behavioral, and cognitive impairments," per the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
"The book says that while Margaret lacked the syndrome’s tell-tale smooth lip philtrum and small eyes, she did display characteristic mood swings, stunted growth, difficulties learning how to write, and painful migraines," per the Telegraph.
The Queen Mother, who was a heavy drinker, likely wouldn't have been told to avoid alcohol during her pregnancies as it wasn't until the 1970s that the term fetal alcohol syndrome even existed, and it was commonplace for women in the 1920s and '30s—when Elizabeth and Margaret were born—to drink and smoke during pregnancy.
However, it seems that the Queen Mother might not have drank as much as she usually did—or at all—when pregnant with her first child, Elizabeth. Per the Telegraph, the book claims that in a 1925 letter, the Queen Mother wrote to her husband: "The sight of wine simply turns me up! Isn’t it extraordinary! It will be a tragedy if I never recover my drinking powers."
Citing the research of Dr. Kenneth Jones, one of the two doctors who identified term fetal alcohol syndrome in 1973, Secrest writes that Margaret "had a poor awareness of physical danger" and struggled with impulse control, as many with the condition can do, and would "blurt out the truth."
However, there's no definitive proof that Princess Margaret suffered from the disorder.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Princess Margaret and the Curse: An Inquiry into a Royal Life will be released on Sept. 9.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.