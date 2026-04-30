Netflix Source Says They've "Sealed the Deal" on a Return for 'The Crown' — But It's Not What Fans Might Expect
An insider shared that negotiations have been playing out "for quite a long time."
The final season of The Crown aired in 2023, with the sixth installment of Netflix’s royal drama focusing on the late ‘90s and early 2000s, including the death of Princess Diana. Although there’s been rumors swirling that the show might come back to tackle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s scandals, the Daily Mail's Richard Eden has reported that The Crown will take a new spin on royal history instead.
The outlet originally reported in 2022 that production company Left Bank Pictures was in talks for a “£500 million run of prequels,” and on April 29, Eden confirmed that the project will be moving forward. Per the columnist, the new show “will span the period from Queen Victoria’s death in 1901 to the wedding of the then Princess Elizabeth in 1947.”
The timeline would tie in neatly with the first season of The Crown, which begins with Princess Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip.Article continues below
According to Eden, “a well-placed source” revealed the details to him, stating, “Netflix has been locked in negotiations with the company for quite a long time about this spin-off series, but they've recently finally managed to seal the deal and come to an agreement.”
The Crown's creator, Peter Morgan, is reported to be returning to the new project, with the source adding, “Peter had already been putting pen to pad and casting is expected to take place next year.”
Over its six seasons, the critically acclaimed drama won 24 Primetime Emmy Awards and brought in 87 nominations. In 2021, The Crown became the first drama to win all seven major categories at the Emmys.
Netflix did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.