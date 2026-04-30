Netflix Source Says They've "Sealed the Deal" on a Return for 'The Crown' — But It's Not What Fans Might Expect

The final season of The Crown aired in 2023, with the sixth installment of Netflix’s royal drama focusing on the late ‘90s and early 2000s, including the death of Princess Diana. Although there’s been rumors swirling that the show might come back to tackle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s scandals, the Daily Mail's Richard Eden has reported that The Crown will take a new spin on royal history instead.

The outlet originally reported in 2022 that production company Left Bank Pictures was in talks for a “£500 million run of prequels,” and on April 29, Eden confirmed that the project will be moving forward. Per the columnist, the new show “will span the period from Queen Victoria’s death in 1901 to the wedding of the then Princess Elizabeth in 1947.”

The timeline would tie in neatly with the first season of The Crown, which begins with Princess Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip.

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The first episode of The Crown includes Queen Elizabeth's wedding. (Image credit: Alex Bailey/Netflix)

Cast members of The Crown speak at a 2018 event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth, played by Claire Foy, takes part in her coronation on The Crown. (Image credit: Alex Bailey/Netflix)

According to Eden, “a well-placed source” revealed the details to him, stating, “Netflix has been locked in negotiations with the company for quite a long time about this spin-off series, but they've recently finally managed to seal the deal and come to an agreement.”

The Crown's creator, Peter Morgan, is reported to be returning to the new project, with the source adding, “Peter had already been putting pen to pad and casting is expected to take place next year.”

Over its six seasons, the critically acclaimed drama won 24 Primetime Emmy Awards and brought in 87 nominations. In 2021, The Crown became the first drama to win all seven major categories at the Emmys.

Netflix did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.

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TOPICS Queen Elizabeth II