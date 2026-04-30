Spring has officially sprung, and with it enough celebrity sundress inspiration to last me through summer. This week alone, Taylor Swift's striped dress made a Nantucket-worthy case for shedding layers. Then on April 29, Zendaya mirrored Swift's color combination in the plunge sundress of my daytime dreams.

Days before the 2026 Met Gala, Z supported her husband, Tom Holland, at a tennis tournament for his non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero. Her cerulean blue midi could've been loaned from her tennis-core Challengers costume rack—or the 2024 film's corresponding press tour. Its navel-grazing neckline added some edge to otherwise-preppy, ruffled sleeves. Then, the blue-and-white toile continued onto the pleated, calf-length skirt. The brand behind the short-sleeve style hasn't come forward yet, but Z's accessories could be ID'd from an entire tennis court away.

Zendaya rooted for her husband, Tom Holland, in a blue sundress and a yellow Louis Vuitton bag. (Image credit: @fahad.almaayouf)

The Drama actor tapped into spring's sky blue and butter yellow color combination, much like Swift did earlier this week. Louis Vuitton's Capucines Bag was unmissable against Zendaya's azure dress, thanks to its singular top handle, trapezoidal body, and "LV" closure. Her circa-Fall 2013 find sold out years ago, but online marketplaces like Vestiaire Collective still offer it secondhand.

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Other angles of Z at the L.A. tournament revealed she sourced the footwear catalog of minimalist-beloved brand The Row. It seems she chose the Boheme Mary Janes in the $990, stark-white shade. Curved toe boxes and silver-buckled straps across each upper make them classic Mary Janes in every sense of the phrase. The Bohemes also marked Zendaya's third pair of The Row shoes this month, following her samplings of the soft loafer trend and platform flip-flops.

The Row Boheme Leather Mary Jane Ballerina Flats $990 at Neiman Marcus

To offset the silver hardware on her It-shoes, Zendaya doubled-up on yellow gold jewelry. First, she slipped on her Jessica McCormack engagement ring, plus the matching, itty-bitty wedding band. Then, the Emmy winner coordinated it to Rolex's 1908 Watch, which retails for $38,900. (That's nothing compared to her engagement ring's $120,000 valuation, though.)

Blue-and-yellow is on track to be spring's winning color combination, according to both Swift and Zendaya. On April 27, the "Opalite" singer went a few shades lighter with her $325 Staud dress. The sleeveless, square-neck style was baby blue with muted white pinstripes.

Swift's flower-covered Lady Dior Bag from new creative director Jonathan Anderson committed to the "spring colors only" theme. It shined a few shades brighter than Zendaya's buttery bag in a tint Anderson declared "buttercup yellow."

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On April 27, Swift was spotted in NYC wearing very similar shades. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sundress season is off to a strong start, and it's not even May yet. Prepare yourself for the inspiration overload that will hit once the Cannes Film Festival rolls around on May 12. The VIP airport looks alone could start a boatload of early-summer dress trends.

Shop Sundresses Inspired by Zendaya