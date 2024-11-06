Brooklyn Beckham Tells Andy Cohen What Prince William Is Really Like

Few people know what the Royal Family is like behind closed doors, but one celeb is coming clean about his family's long association with Buckingham Palace. Brooklyn Beckham sat down with Andy Cohen on a Nov. 4 episode of Watch What Happens Live, and when the Bravo host asked him about the royals, the 25-year-old had nothing but good things to say about one particular member of the family.

While reading viewer questions, Cohen relayed one about the royals. "Growing up, which members of the Royal Family did you see the most often, especially since your family is friends with Harry and Meghan?" one fan asked.

"Uhh, probably William," Beckham said, leading Cohen to ask, "What's he like? Is there something about him that people don't get? Is he fun?"

The hot sauce entrepreneur praised the Prince of Wales, replying, "He's just like the sweetest guy ever. He really is. He's really down to earth."

Prince William teamed up with David Beckham for a helicopter fundraising initiative this fall. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckham added that Prince William was a "really good guy."

Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, have attended several royal events through the years, including both Prince William and Prince Harry's weddings. David even waited in line with members of the public to view Queen Elizabeth's coffin in 2022, refusing to get special treatment and queuing (while wearing a suit and tie) for more than 12 hours.

The former footballer and native Londoner also teamed up with Prince William for a recent fundraising initiative for London's Air Ambulance Charity, explaining that the cause was "close to" his "heart."

Royals aside, Brooklyn answered other questions from Cohen during this week's episode, revealing the most romantic thing he's ever done was take his wife, Nicole Peltz Beckham, on a trip to California's Napa Valley. Perhaps he can invite William and Kate next time?