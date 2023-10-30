Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? King Charles Is Apparently Having David Beckham Over to Discuss Working Together

David and Victoria Beckham were such friends of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they were on the guest list for Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding—but, if you believe the tabloids, the two couples have grown distant as of late. Who knows if Harry and Meghan will be having David and Victoria to dinner anytime soon, but another royal appears to be doing just that: multiple outlets report that David has accepted a dinner invitation to speak to King Charles about becoming a celebrity ambassador for a royal charity.
Beckham, according to The Sun, “is being wooed in the hope he can sprinkle a little stardust on The Prince’s Foundation, which provides skills training to youngsters.” A source told the outlet “It’s an open secret that David wants a knighthood one day, and many people have questioned why he isn’t a Sir after all he’s done.” They added linking up with Charles will certainly help; David was made an OBE for his football career 20 years ago, while Victoria received the same honor in 2017 for her work in fashion. (OBE is part of the U.K. Honours System and stands for Officer of the Order of the British Empire; it is given for distinguished service in a given field.)
The meeting between the King and David will likely take place in Scotland at the Foundation’s home base, Dumfries House.
“The King wants to suss out whether he and David can work together and explore potential projects and find out if they share any common ground,” they said.
Here’s at least one commonality: an affinity for the late Queen Elizabeth. If you’ll remember, David queued for hours to pay his respects to Her late Majesty in the days before her funeral in September 2022 as she lay in state and has long described himself as a royalist.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Self-Disclosed “‘Friends’ Fanatic” Prince Harry Always Called Himself a Chandler Bing—Played by the Late Matthew Perry
Harry opened up about his love of the show and his affinity for Perry’s character in his memoir, ‘Spare.’
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Editor-Approved Party Attire for the Holiday Season
Let the festivities begin.
By Raina Mendonça
-
Vanessa Hudgens' Bachelorette Nails Are the Sweetest Tribute to Fiancé Cole Tucker
Someone’s excited to become Mrs. T.
By Sydney Wingfield
-
King Charles Has One Surprising Regret from His Coronation Last May
Live and learn.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
There Was an “Unspoken Deal Behind the Scenes” Between Queen Elizabeth and Then Prince Charles Over Camilla
The late Queen “always detested Camilla,” royal expert Christopher Andersen said.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
It Seems King Charles Is into Hot Goss Just Like The Rest of Us
Interestingly, his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, apparently was as well.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles is Still “Subtly Punishing” Prince Harry for ‘Spare,’ Royal Author Says
Duncan Larcombe said Harry is having to “jump through hoops” to talk to his father.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles is Reportedly “Very Jealous” that Prince William and Princess Catherine Are “Stealing His Limelight,” Royal Author Says
“He’s worked out a deal now, whereby Wiliam and Kate can have an allotted percentage of the limelight.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
David Beckham Ruthlessly Shut Down Victoria's Claim She Grew Up "Working Class"
Oops!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Victoria and David Beckham Get Extraordinarily Candid About the Most Difficult Season of Their 24-Year Marriage
Of the rough patch, Victoria said it was “the most unhappy I’ve ever been in my entire life.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
There’s a Way for King Charles to “Bring His Family Back Together Again”—But It Might Cause Controversy
He will have to make a decision relatively soon on the matter.
By Rachel Burchfield