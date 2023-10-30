Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? King Charles Is Apparently Having David Beckham Over to Discuss Working Together

It's not totally out of left field: Beckham has long been an outspoken royalist.

David Beckham associated with the royal family
David and Victoria Beckham were such friends of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they were on the guest list for Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding—but, if you believe the tabloids, the two couples have grown distant as of late. Who knows if Harry and Meghan will be having David and Victoria to dinner anytime soon, but another royal appears to be doing just that: multiple outlets report that David has accepted a dinner invitation to speak to King Charles about becoming a celebrity ambassador for a royal charity.

Beckham, according to The Sun, “is being wooed in the hope he can sprinkle a little stardust on The Prince’s Foundation, which provides skills training to youngsters.” A source told the outlet “It’s an open secret that David wants a knighthood one day, and many people have questioned why he isn’t a Sir after all he’s done.” They added linking up with Charles will certainly help; David was made an OBE for his football career 20 years ago, while Victoria received the same honor in 2017 for her work in fashion. (OBE is part of the U.K. Honours System and stands for Officer of the Order of the British Empire; it is given for distinguished service in a given field.)

The Beckhams at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The meeting between the King and David will likely take place in Scotland at the Foundation’s home base, Dumfries House.

“The King wants to suss out whether he and David can work together and explore potential projects and find out if they share any common ground,” they said.

Here’s at least one commonality: an affinity for the late Queen Elizabeth. If you’ll remember, David queued for hours to pay his respects to Her late Majesty in the days before her funeral in September 2022 as she lay in state and has long described himself as a royalist.

